Looking Back

January 04, 2018 03:33 PM

Fifty years ago today, January 5, 1968

Vietnam

An operation by the U.S. 4th Infantry Division in the Dak To area of South Vietnam captured a classified five-page North Vietnamese document titled "Urgent Combat Order No. 1" describing the strategy for a series of attacks to take place in Pleiku in conjunction with the upcoming Tet holiday.

Great Britain

At a meeting his cabinet, British Prime Minister Harold Wilson presented a proposal for the United Kingdom to withdraw its troops stationed east of the Suez Canal by the middle of 1972.

Rocker Charged

Following two shows in Gothenburg, Sweden, rock musician Jimi Hendrix was arrested for vandalizing his room at the Opelan Hotel. Hendrix was kept in jail overnight, then released to continue his tour.

