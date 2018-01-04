Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 5, 1968
Vietnam
An operation by the U.S. 4th Infantry Division in the Dak To area of South Vietnam captured a classified five-page North Vietnamese document titled "Urgent Combat Order No. 1" describing the strategy for a series of attacks to take place in Pleiku in conjunction with the upcoming Tet holiday.
Never miss a local story.
Great Britain
At a meeting his cabinet, British Prime Minister Harold Wilson presented a proposal for the United Kingdom to withdraw its troops stationed east of the Suez Canal by the middle of 1972.
Rocker Charged
Following two shows in Gothenburg, Sweden, rock musician Jimi Hendrix was arrested for vandalizing his room at the Opelan Hotel. Hendrix was kept in jail overnight, then released to continue his tour.
Comments