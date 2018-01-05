Opinion

Looking Back

January 05, 2018 02:29 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Fifty years ago today, January 6, 1968

Vietnam Protests

Child care expert Dr. Benjamin Spock, Yale University Chaplain William Sloane Coffin and three other opponents of U.S. policy in Vietnam have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to counsel young men to avoid the draft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heart Transplant

Dr. Norman Shumway performed the first successful heart transplant in the United States, at Stanford University Hospital in California. The patient was Mike Casparak, 54, a steelworker suffering from viral myocarditis.

South Korea

South Korean President Park Chung-Hee agreed to a public petition that calls for the phasing out of Chinese taught in schools in conjunction with the Korean alphabet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

    John Greenman drove with his grandson across Colorado, on our way to the Four Corners — where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet.

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past 2:23

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past
Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time 1:35

Volunteers help thaw the freeze one hot meal at a time
Youth coalition promotes bringing Interstate 14 to the Chattahoochee Valley 2:38

Youth coalition promotes bringing Interstate 14 to the Chattahoochee Valley

View More Video