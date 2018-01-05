Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 6, 1968
Vietnam Protests
Child care expert Dr. Benjamin Spock, Yale University Chaplain William Sloane Coffin and three other opponents of U.S. policy in Vietnam have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to counsel young men to avoid the draft.
Heart Transplant
Dr. Norman Shumway performed the first successful heart transplant in the United States, at Stanford University Hospital in California. The patient was Mike Casparak, 54, a steelworker suffering from viral myocarditis.
South Korea
South Korean President Park Chung-Hee agreed to a public petition that calls for the phasing out of Chinese taught in schools in conjunction with the Korean alphabet.
