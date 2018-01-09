Opinion

Looking Back

January 09, 2018 11:06 AM

Fifty years ago today, January 10, 1968

Grand Jury

The special Muscogee County Grand Jury met again today after a week’s recess. Foreman Jack Favors has said indictments will likely result from the probe of allegations of “payoffs” to members of the police department.

Business

Montgomery Ward, a leading department store on Broadway in downtown Columbus since 1941, is closing Jan. 31.

A spokesman in Chicago for the nationwide chain said it is anticipated Ward’s will reenter the Columbus market in the future.

Staff Changes

The appointment of two veteran newspapermen to key positions was announced Tuesday my Maynard R. Ashworth, publisher of the Ledger-Enquirer.

Edge Reid, executive editor since 1961, was named associate publisher, and Carlton Johnson, editor of the Ledger and the Sunday Enquirer since 1963, will become executive editor of the Ledger-Enquirer newspapers.

