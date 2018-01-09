Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 10, 1968
Grand Jury
The special Muscogee County Grand Jury met again today after a week’s recess. Foreman Jack Favors has said indictments will likely result from the probe of allegations of “payoffs” to members of the police department.
Business
Montgomery Ward, a leading department store on Broadway in downtown Columbus since 1941, is closing Jan. 31.
A spokesman in Chicago for the nationwide chain said it is anticipated Ward’s will reenter the Columbus market in the future.
Staff Changes
The appointment of two veteran newspapermen to key positions was announced Tuesday my Maynard R. Ashworth, publisher of the Ledger-Enquirer.
Edge Reid, executive editor since 1961, was named associate publisher, and Carlton Johnson, editor of the Ledger and the Sunday Enquirer since 1963, will become executive editor of the Ledger-Enquirer newspapers.
