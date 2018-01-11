Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, January 15, 1968
Seibold Trial
Selection of a jury began at 10:40 a.m. (CST) today in the first of four cases against Edward A. Seibold, 21, accused in the slaying of three Auburn girls last September, and with one count of assault with intent to murder the mother of the two of the girls. Seibold, present in the room during the hour-long conference, fidgeted constantly and broke into laughter occasionally. He even took apart the shoulder strap of a pocketbook belonging to a Ledger reporter, who was sitting next to him in the room.
Maddox in Pulpit
Gov. Lester Maddox turned aside from matters of state Sunday to take on a Baptist lay leader’s role and call from the pulpit for an “epidemic of Bible Christianity” throughout the land. The governor left a snow-covered Atlanta to come to Columbus to speak at Calvary Baptist Church at the opening service of the “Crusade of the Americas” revival projected by Southern Baptist churches.
Soldier Honored
Maj. Edward R. Lillich, whose wife Christine lives at 2212 Rosemary Lane, Columbus, has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service while serving as commander of the 44th Military History Detachment, 199th Infantry Brigade at Long Binh.
