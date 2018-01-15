Let’s remember the Martin Luther King, Jr. who wasn’t liked

More Videos 2:46 MLK Unity Breakfast speaker says nation has been pushed into a "Trumphole" Pause 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:14 Watch a Georgia firefighter catch a baby tossed from a burning building 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:47 Mayor promises 'I am one of you, I'm a soldier for justice' at MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Martin Luther King Jr. statue unveiled in Georgia A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. A statue paying tribute to civil leader Martin Luther King Jr. made its public debut Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, on the Georgia Capitol grounds in front of around 800 people including Gov. Nathan Deal, many other state political leaders and several members of the King family. AP

