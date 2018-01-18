Opinion

Looking Back

January 18, 2018 03:46 PM

Fifty years ago today, January 19, 1968

Merger Plan

Members of the Muscogee legislative delegation are scheduled to meet with County Commissioners in Columbus Saturday, to hear a proposed constitutional amendment for consolidation of Columbus and Muscogee county governments.

Grand Jury

Grand Jury foreman Jack Favors Thursday told Columbus city commissioners of what he called the police department’s “policy not to make cases against any elected official.” The charge was promptly denied.

Education

South Girard High School has been accredited by the Alabama Department of Education for the first time in its history, Walter Riddle, Phenix City school superintendent, told the board of education Thursday.

