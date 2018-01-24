Opinion

Looking Back

January 24, 2018 03:50 PM

Fifty years ago today, January 25, 1968

Hospital Crisis

On Wednesday, patients were kept waiting for admission at both The Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital. Both hospitals have been operating at capacity or near-capacity most of January. In some instances, even emergency cases have been turned away for lack of space.

New PC Schools

Two new elementary schools will be built in Phenix City this year as a joint project of Phenix City Commission and the city’s board of education. Mayor Don Bailey, in announcing the project, said the city will float a $300,000 general obligation bond to finance construction of South Girard Elementary School, while the school board will use available state funds in constructing Girard Elementary near Asbury Park.

State Budget

Rep. Mac Pickard of Columbus predicted Wednesday that legislative leaders will fail in their goal to trim $25-to-$30 million from Gov. Lester Maddox’s 1968-69 budget requests.

