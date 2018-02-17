The cost of canine love: home repairs

It’s a familiar old phrase, “things that go bump in the night,” referring to unexplained, mystical, or supernatural frights in the darkest hours. Well, let me tell you, things that go bump in the night are nowhere near as shocking as the agitated roar and body-slam against the window of my quite large German shepherd.
The shepherd sleeps on her bed on the floor right beside my bed and less than a foot from the front bedroom windows that runs floor to ceiling. Normally, she is the quietest of companions, rarely making a sound throughout the night. Recently that all changed. I was awakened by an enraged roar and the slamming of 75 pounds of bone and muscle against the plate glass, protected only by vertical, mirrored blinds. By the time I managed to get a light on, the security system siren was wailing, to be followed shortly by a phone call inquiring as to the cause. The dog was still raging and attacking, the blinds swinging wildly in defense, and my Yorkie, who sleeps on the bed with me, was hobbling back and forth agitatedly, apparently looking for a way to jump off the too-high bed and end it all.
Some alien animal – coyote, armadillo, whatever – must have wandered just outside the window. The dog can hear a lizard yawn at 40 paces, and her natural reaction to such incursions is both vocal and physical to an amazing degree. But I got things settled down and we all eventually went back to sleep. Until 3:30 a.m., when it all, except for the burglar alarm, happened again. She spent the rest of the night in her crate.
This dog, beautiful and a superb home defender, is not an unalloyed blessing. Her laser focus on chasing deer has cost me the price of fencing a large backyard. She has chewed parts or all of numerous decorative plants in the house, as well as chewing holes, front and back, in a couch. She has knocked from shelves and broken several small ornaments and eaten parts of two large, painted candles. The sills of all the front windows, floor level, are irreparably gouged with claw marks where she has charged at birds, squirrels, or miscellaneous enemies. She has unintentionally run over the Yorkie and permanently crippled his leg. She has surreptitiously gnawed the corners of baseboards ragged; fortunately, the crown molding was out of her reach. A couple of large, valued books were not so lucky, sad to say. She has chewed off the corners of several hanging towels and ripped up one of my shirts. She is an absolute pain. And she adores me.
Never miss a local story.
If this dog had her way, I would pet her and hug her about every five minutes. When not distracted by outside threats, she wants to spend all her time with me. If I stand still, she likes to stand close and lean against me. If I sit still, she likes to come burrow her head in my lap while I massage her ears. If none of these activities present themselves, she will lie quietly and gaze at me, eyes overflowing with love.
The large windows across the front of the house, triple-width, will soon require replacement. They would demand it from sheer age, even without being slammed by a large animal. It’ll be an expensive proposition, one I’ve postponed for years, though the house deserves such upkeep. But installation of new windows and frames is only the first step. Once in place, what then? It only takes a split second for large claws to put new trenches in pristine white wooden window sills.
While I ponder this, I tell myself that with each day my dog is maturing and becoming less destructive. Eventually I relax. Until she yields to temptation and repeats an old act of destruction on a new target. It’s maddening. But she loves me.
As Tony Soprano of “The Sopranos” used to say so often, “Wha’ya gonna do?”
Comments