The brilliance of animals

Sometimes writing about animals is just less stressful. After all, they don’t pen letters or post insults on social media if they don’t agree with what you’ve written. If any of them belong to a political party, I’ve never been aware of it. So they don’t twist every subject to fit their personal political agenda, spewing worn-out talking points as they go. Animals don’t even pay any attention to Daylight Saving Time, which may be the most significant indication of their hidden brilliance.
Humans have a tendency to ascribe human characteristics to animals, when sometimes the animal is just playing us to get what it wants. Still, it’s hard to deny that some pets really do become attached to us in a human kind of way. I had a cat who would desert anybody else the moment I walked in the room, so she could come sit on my lap. I had a small dog who preferred to take his after-dinner nap sitting up against my shoulder with his face resting against mine.
Even animals not normally thought of as pets can relate to humans to a degree. I always felt close to our farm animals, even those that would eventually end up as food for us. Some of them that we automatically assume to be dumb really aren’t. Hogs, for example, are no dummies. They are fat, often muddy, always poking in the dirt or devouring food. They don’t look all that gorgeous, and we use their descriptions as a form of slander. We call over-eaters piggish. “Don’t make a hog of yourself,” we caution a ravenous youngster. But hogs can show real attachment to humans, and not just for food. Concentrate on scratching the back or the belly of the same one for a few days, and you may find that it searches you out thereafter for more of the scratches.
Contrary to common opinion, I always found chickens pleasant to be around and not as dumb as they’re reputed to be. They’re smart enough to know who to look to for food, and maybe even for more nuanced support than just sustenance. The following example leads me to believe that chickens are not the bird-brains we sometimes accuse them of being. It is a true story.
A young couple I know lives on three acres of land. On that small homestead, they have a great variety of stuff: gardens, fruit trees, honey bees, goats, and chickens. They are devoted to their livestock, and even when slaughtering chickens for the pot, and for neighbors, they go to extra lengths to prevent fear and pain in the animal. Likewise, when they have a sick animal, they spare no effort in making it well. So it was last year, when one of their young pullets got sick, that they brought her in the house, made her comfortable on bedding in a small dog crate, and saw to it over several days that she had food she could eat and clean water to drink, that she was taken out periodically for exercise, and that she had whatever other treatment a vet suggested to them. The little hen got better and was eventually moved back outside to rejoin the flock.
Now, every morning, or at least most mornings, the little hen pecks at the back door. They open the door for her. She steps inside, marches through the house, and settles in her dog crate. When nature moves her, she lays an egg and announces its arrival. They open the door for her, and she goes back out with her fellow chickens.
You have to admire animals that not only provide you food but bring it to you, fresh, all the way in the house. It would be nice if the hen would also cook and serve the egg, too, but you can’t expect everything, even from a smart chicken.
