Here are the Ledger-Enquirer editorial board’s endorsements for Tuesday’s local races

As you probably know, Election Day is Tuesday. We encourage you to get out and vote if you haven’t already. In particular, Columbus and Muscogee County have a full slate of important local races. Here are the endorsements of our editorial board for mayor, city council and school board:
Mayor
The 2018 race for Columbus mayor has attracted a diverse group of candidates, six individuals from various backgrounds touting their personal visions for the city. Yet, for many observers, it has always been a race between just two candidates: long-time Columbus city councilor Berry “Skip” Henderson and perennial candidate Zeph Baker, who captured 32 percent of the vote for mayor in a 2010 run-off against Teresa Tomlinson.
The Ledger-Enquirer has endorsed Baker for elected office on one other occasion because of his motivational style and progressive vision for the city. However, we have decided to forgo endorsing him this time around because of personal issues that became a major distraction on the campaign trail, as well as his failure to file campaign contribution disclosure forms with the Muscogee County Elections and Registration Office. We believe it would be a reckless venture to endorse a candidate with so many questions surrounding his residency and lack of financial transparency. We recommend that voters choose Skip Henderson when they go to the polls on Tuesday.
Henderson, admittedly a less charismatic figure, has served for nearly two decades as a councilman, chairing the budget committee in recent years. He has a good grasp of the challenges that the city faces, along with an understanding of what it will take to move forward. In his interview with the Ledger-Enquirer Editorial Board, Henderson emphasized collaboration and partnerships with business, educational, military and other community leaders for job creation. He views crime as a problem that needs to be addressed by increasing salaries and benefits for public safety employees. His platform also includes neighborhood revitalization, fiscal responsibility and bringing Interstate 14 to Columbus as a way to spark economic development.
Other candidates in the race include Beth Harris, Danny Arencibia, Charles Roberts and Winfred Shipman. Arencibia, a finance manager, proposed some innovative solutions and we hope to see him running for elected office again in the future. Harris, a former Muscogee County School Board member, spent so much time attacking Baker that her own platform never gained traction. The other two candidates, Charles Roberts, a web developer, and Winfred Shipman, an Army veteran, are political newbies and it shows. Yet, they helped contribute to the vigorous debate about how to improve our community. We hope the civic engagement continues.
City Council
With six Columbus city council seats up for grabs, voters have been exposed to a wide range of perspectives on how to move Columbus forward. For the Ledger-Enquirer, it boiled down to the performance of incumbents in four of the city council races, which we found to be satisfactory. Therefore, we endorse District 1 Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes, District 3 Councilor Bruce Huff, District 7 Councilor Evelyn "Mimi" Woodson and District 9 Councilor Judy Thomas for office.
In the case of District 1, we chose Barnes because of his performance his second term in office, advocating on behalf of the elderly, veterans, city employees and citizens living in deteriorating neighborhoods. His opponent, the Rev. Greg Blue, was an impressive first-time candidate, who had a good grasp of the issues. We would like to see him run again for office. However, this time around, we believe Barnes deserves a third term to continue serving his constituency.
In District 3, Huff has been vocal on the dais his second term in office. He’s also been an accessible councilor and visible in the community. His opponent, Juanita Upshaw, did not respond to several attempts by the Ledger-Enquirer to schedule an interview with the Editorial Board.
In District 7, we chose Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson because of her strong leadership over the decades, speaking out on behalf of struggling neighborhoods. While her opponents, Sia Etemadi and Jeremy Hobbs, have been active in the community – Etemadi as a leader in the Historic District and Hobbs as an advocate for the LGBT community – we believe Woodson has proven her ability to serve her constituents, as well as the broader community.
In the District 9 at-large seat, Thomas has been a hawk when it comes to the budget, asking the tough questions about government spending and challenging city officials when necessary. She fought vigorously on behalf of citizens in the wake of a countywide property revaluation project that increased some property taxes by as much as 1,000 percent. Her opponent, Regina “Reggie” Liparoto, is a former local broadcast personality with a passion for the community, and we hope she remains engaged.
Also in this election, voters will choose a new councilor for the District 10 at-large seat, which came open when Councilor Skip Henderson began his run for mayor. Though three strong candidates emerged, the Ledger-Enquirer recommends voters choose Amy Bryan for the position. We believe Bryan, executive vice president at the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, will bring a fresh, new perspective to the dais as an advocate for millennials and young professionals. In her interview with the Editorial Board, Bryan stressed the importance of economic development, as well as retaining and attracting young talent. Her opponents – Tollie Strode and John House (two retired veterans) – also outlined great visions for the city. In the end, it came down to Bryan representing Columbus’ future.
Also on the ballot, voters will see the District 5 seat, currently occupied by Councilor Mike Baker who has decided not to seek re-election. Charmaine Crabb remains the only candidate in the race. We wish her luck in her new position.
School Board
The Muscogee County School Board has become a battle zone in recent years over allegiance to Superintendent Davis Lewis. While the Ledger-Enquirer appreciates the need to hold government officials accountable, we believe a more collaborative and constructive atmosphere is necessary for moving the school district forward. Therefore, we are endorsing a slate of candidates whom we hope will bring meaningful dialogue and strategic thinking to the board.
For District 2, we endorse John “Bart” Steed, owner of Kar-Tunes Car Stereo who lost to John Thomas in a four-way District 2 race in 2014, to the position. Steed has already proven his commitment to public education by attending board meetings, as well as serving on school advisory and oversight committees addressing alternative education and the Special Purpose Local Option Tax. We give him the nod over Mike Edmondson, who has an impressive record as a school teacher in the district, and Sheryl McCraine, an active and passionate parent of district students.
For District 4, the Ledger-Enquirer recommends voters re-elect Naomi Buckner, who has served on the board for four terms. Buckner, a special-education teacher in Chattahoochee County, brings years of experience to the position. Her opponent, Toyia Tucker, did not respond to several attempts by the Editorial Board to schedule an appointment.
In District 6, we were faced with two strong candidates — incumbent Mark Cantrell and long-time educator Eddie Obleton. Obleton has a long record of service to education in the community and would also be a strong choice, but we recommend Cantrell for re-election because of the independent thinking he has demonstrated on the board, especially regarding such controversial issues as the superintendent’s proposal to hire a private contractor for alternative education.
In District 8, we recommend voters elect former school board chair Philip Schley to the position over incumbent Frank Myers. Schley has provided strong, thoughtful leadership in the past, and we believe he will help mitigate what has become a toxic situation. We endorsed Frank Myers in 2014, believing that his ability to think strategically and his willingness to challenge the status quo would serve the board well. We were wrong. Myers’ confrontational approach and unwillingness to seek middle ground on anything or work together with anyone who opposed him created a divisive, unproductive environment. Myers declined to be interviewed by the editorial board, leaving us this message: “In the event that the Ledger makes a pick and endorses my 85 year old opponent, I would appreciate it being noted that I did not seek the Ledger’s endorsement.”
For the MCSD at-large seat, we endorse current MCSD Board Chair Kia Chambers over her opponent Tony McCool. Chambers faced a lot of tough decisions in her first term in office. She was among those who voted against the superintendent’s proposal to hire Camelot Education for the district’s alternative education program. Though excoriated by some in the community for that and other decisions, we believe Chambers listened to many of her constituents. She has proven to be an independent thinker on the board willing to challenge school officials without making it personal. Her opponent, Tony McCool, a supply chain manager for NCR Corporation, also wants to hold school district officials accountable, but he seemed less knowledgeable about the issues.
Alva James-Johnson, for the editorial board
