When the child pitched a fit, his teacher took time to find out why

There is relevance and opportunity, significance and sustenance when we stop and really listen. When we cease what we’re doing, look someone in the eye, and really hear what is being said, we become invested in the humanity of others.
I can’t think of a more effective tool in the arsenal of teaching than the act of modeling. That just means doing the lesson. Demonstrating the lesson. Being the lesson. Consistently. Completely. In her classroom at Downtown Elementary, Beth Horner perfectly exemplifies the pivotal role modeling authentic listening can have in the life of little human beings like elementary children.
Being present in her students’ here-and-now is important to Mrs. Horner. Kneeling down to see her kids face to face, eye to eye is essential. And when their mouths can’t speak, she listens to their eyes. Because being present in the moment is how Mrs. Horner models what it looks like to be a compassionate, attentive teacher and human being.
When one of her students tragically and suddenly lost his mother in a car accident, he was unable to process his emotions. Such is a common dilemma many of our young children face daily – dealing with adult situations with childlike minds and hearts. And Mrs. Horner’s young student struggled to process the topsy-turvy emotions wreaking havoc in his heart. They came out in manic motions, lashing out with anger and flinging furniture.
But Mrs. Horner stopped, looked, and listened. She noticed. She paid attention. She was present in this little guy’s awful here-and-now and came up with a workable solution. All it took was a little time and a bucket full of magnets. Each morning, he was invited to play for a bit to divert his behavior and curb his agonized heart. And he would forget — not forever — just for a school day.
She modeled compassion and understanding to him every day, relentlessly, until his anger subsided — until he made it through this horrible stage of grief and came out on the other side.
Because that’s what a model teacher does. She notices her hurting student. He recognizes the facade of pain in the eyes of his students. Only teachers who are truly present can do this, though. It doesn’t require a psychology degree or a Dr. in front of their name. All it requires is paying attention and listening.
I am thankful for the countless teachers who grace the hallways of our local public schools. Countless times I have seen with my own eyes the wonders of how teachers can change the hearts of hurting kids. Think about the enormous responsibility placed within the hands of our teachers: the hearts of our children. Far beyond textbooks, our teachers model what it looks like to love someone through trial and heartache. What better benefactors of such powerful lessons?
But Mrs. Horner’s lessons aren’t reserved for her elementary students. We all could use a little modeling in what compassion looks like. She could have viewed the child’s outbursts as behavioral issues and impulsively responded with impatience and disdain. She could have placed him on the discipline tracker and dismissed his behavior as delinquency. But she didn’t.
She stopped and looked and listened.
I want to stop and see. I want to slow down and really see the man who fixes my tires, or the woman who takes my order, or the older gentleman who lives down the street. I want to become better at seeing the people I pass on the street, to really look them in the eye and take the time to see them. I don’t know, perhaps they need a little nod and a smile, because maybe, maybe they just lost their momma.
