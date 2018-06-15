My property is a proverbial ‘Watership Down’

It was not the type of reading material that normally attracts me. I’m addicted to reading, but fantasy and children’s stories are not my usual fare. Still, 42 years ago, I was spending a year in Saudi Arabia without my family, and off-duty entertainment was limited. This was long before the Gulf War and the day of personal computers, the Internet, cell phones or Skype. Contact with my family was by letter and by exchanging cassette tapes. There were no digital readers. So I read what books I could get – real ones, printed on paper.
The small group of us, headquartered in Riyadh, including some family members, passed our reading material around. Someone loaned me “Watership Down,” by Richard Adams. This story about a society of wild rabbits who endure a dangerous and painful odyssey as they attempt to avoid destruction, facing many obstacles on their level that humans face on ours, had begun as stories Adams told his daughters while on road trips. They loved them and insisted he turn them into a book. He did eventually, going through the usual discouragement before finding one small publisher who took a chance on the book. It became a best-seller.
I’ve forgotten the details of “Watership Down,” but I remember the broad outlines of the story involving living creatures that are not all that obvious to humans much of the time. I thought of it often once I was settled here on acreage that looks generally quiet but is teeming with wildlife. Wildlife that I know is fighting some of the same battles as we and running risks similar to those we run. I have had a front wheel of my farm tractor come within inches of a tiny fawn, hunkered down in deep grass where its mother had left it for possibly hours while she went away to graze. I have seen field mice and large rats race away from the churning tractor wheels, and snakes loop away through the grass gracefully but fearfully, hurrying away from the slashing mower..
Some wildlife is large enough to be seen clearly. Years ago, rabbits would graze in my back yard in large numbers. They have been all but eliminated, presumably by coyotes. I saw one lone rabbit last year and see it again this year, now in my front yard, feeding quietly, sometimes in early morning, sometimes in the evening. I am concerned for his or her future, knowing the dangers that lurk nearby.
While I often, and easily, see coyotes, birds, snakes, armadillos, squirrels and such, I am well aware that smaller critters abound on my property, often unobserved, just going about their business. But this is by no means a peaceable kingdom. While they may not have to worry about cancer or heart attacks, they do have to worry about fierce enemies, sometimes including each other. The innocent snails that crawl up the outside of my window each morning are often eaten by birds, snakes, and even other snails. A type of earthworm I’d never seen until I settled on this property is the shovel-head or hammer-head earthworm. It eats other earthworms and does nothing worthwhile. I assume its natural enemies are birds and snakes. And me.
Speaking of snakes, even the most dangerous of them do not rule the area unmolested. Just as snails and earthworms and all other creatures here, large and small, have to worry about losing their lives to an enemy, so do the water moccasin, the copperhead, and the rattlesnake. They are subject to being eaten by the eastern king snake. I am a great admirer of the king snake.
I’m somehow reassured to know that there is an alternate world functioning all around me, hundreds and thousands of creatures feeding, raising their young, trying to live out their span of time on earth the best way they can, despite the dangers that surround them. We’re all in this thing together.
Robert B. Simpson, a 28-year Infantry veteran who retired as a colonel at Fort Benning, is the author of “Through the Dark Waters: Searching for Hope and Courage.”
Comments