Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 27, 1966
Wallace Bill
Gov. George Wallace’s tough-talking bill to defy federal school desegregation guidelines in Alabama may be on the verge of getting tougher. There is a move afoot to reword the bill to declare all compliance with guidelines in the state — present or future — null and void.
Liquor Unit
The first major action of the newly formed Columbus-Muscogee County Moonshine Liquor Detail occurred late Friday night when the officers converged on a house in the St. Mary’s section, seizing 250 gallons of illicit whiskey.
Business
Realtor Joe M. Flournoy, president of Josiah and Joe Flournoy Co. and a member of the Columbus Real Estate Board, has been appointed local representative of the National Institute of Real Estate Brokers.
