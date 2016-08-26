Opinion

August 26, 2016 10:00 AM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 27, 1966

Wallace Bill

Gov. George Wallace’s tough-talking bill to defy federal school desegregation guidelines in Alabama may be on the verge of getting tougher. There is a move afoot to reword the bill to declare all compliance with guidelines in the state — present or future — null and void.

Liquor Unit

The first major action of the newly formed Columbus-Muscogee County Moonshine Liquor Detail occurred late Friday night when the officers converged on a house in the St. Mary’s section, seizing 250 gallons of illicit whiskey.

Business

Realtor Joe M. Flournoy, president of Josiah and Joe Flournoy Co. and a member of the Columbus Real Estate Board, has been appointed local representative of the National Institute of Real Estate Brokers.

