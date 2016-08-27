Opinion

August 27, 2016 8:11 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 29, 1966

Fifty years ago today, August 29, 1966

Escapees

An all-out search was underway at noon today for two escaped state convicts who abandoned nine other convicts and their guard near Nankipooh after pulling an escape maneuver a few miles away about 7 a.m. today. The two were believed to have taken a taxicab after leaving the bright yellow state truck they used in the first part of their getaway.

Business

A redemption center for Q-Yellow Stamps celebrated its grand opening today at the new store’s location of 1120 13th St.

New Chief

A special meeting of the Columbus Board of Public Safety was called for this afternoon by board chairman C.B. Hewitt Jr., for the purpose of selecting a new chief of the Columbus Fire Department to replace the late T.C. Turner.

Related content

Opinion

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos