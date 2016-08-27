Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 29, 1966
Escapees
An all-out search was underway at noon today for two escaped state convicts who abandoned nine other convicts and their guard near Nankipooh after pulling an escape maneuver a few miles away about 7 a.m. today. The two were believed to have taken a taxicab after leaving the bright yellow state truck they used in the first part of their getaway.
Business
A redemption center for Q-Yellow Stamps celebrated its grand opening today at the new store’s location of 1120 13th St.
New Chief
A special meeting of the Columbus Board of Public Safety was called for this afternoon by board chairman C.B. Hewitt Jr., for the purpose of selecting a new chief of the Columbus Fire Department to replace the late T.C. Turner.
