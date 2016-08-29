Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 30, 1966
Wallace Bill
The Alabama Legislature appeared certain today to stamp its approval on a bill embodying Gov . George Wallace’s defiance of the new federal school desegregation guidelines.
Business
A new clock repair shop opened Monday for those persons who have antique or foreign clocks to be repaired. Called the Tick-Tock Clock Shop, it is located in Edgewood Shopping Center at 2236 Elm Drive.
Stadium Delayed
When Phenix City’s Central High plays Enterprise, Ala., in football Sept. 16, chances are slim that the game will be in the new Martin Stadium as had been planned. Eugene Oswalt, Parks and Recreation director, told City Commission today that progress on the stadium now under construction is “very, very slow.”
