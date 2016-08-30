Opinion

August 30, 2016 4:28 PM

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 31, 1966

Fifty years ago today, August 31, 1966

Callaway Petition

Republican gubernatorial candidate Howard (Bo) Callaway, surrounded by 100 orderly but beaming supporters, today presented a 150,765-name petition to Secretary of State Ben Fortson asking that his name be placed on the Georgia election ballot.

‘Bugs’ Probe

An invasion of privacy committee is investigating the use of bugging devices in Georgia.

Rep. Milton Jones of Columbus, a member of the interim study committee, said the group will try to find out to what extent wiretaps or other electronic eavesdropping devices are used in the state.

Related content

Opinion

Comments

Videos

Visit to Four Corners regions offers window to the past

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos