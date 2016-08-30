Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, August 31, 1966
Callaway Petition
Republican gubernatorial candidate Howard (Bo) Callaway, surrounded by 100 orderly but beaming supporters, today presented a 150,765-name petition to Secretary of State Ben Fortson asking that his name be placed on the Georgia election ballot.
‘Bugs’ Probe
An invasion of privacy committee is investigating the use of bugging devices in Georgia.
Rep. Milton Jones of Columbus, a member of the interim study committee, said the group will try to find out to what extent wiretaps or other electronic eavesdropping devices are used in the state.
