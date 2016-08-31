Opinion

August 31, 2016

Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 1, 1966

Negro Judge

The Senate, by voice vote, approved the confirmation of Constance Baker Motley of New York City as a U.S. District Judge, making her the first Negro woman ever named to the federal bench. President Johnson had nominated her last year to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, but withdrew the nomination because of intense opposition.

Red China Massacre

Three days of murder in the Daxing District of Beijing peaked with the deaths of several hundred people in a single day. With the sanction of the government, the Red Guards killed 324 people, including the elderly and infants, before a garrison of Beijing police finally intervened.

