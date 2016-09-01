Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, September 2, 1966
Viet Nam
United Nations Secretary-General U Thant declared yesterday that he will not seek re-election, because of the failure of U.N. efforts to end the Vietnam War. "In my view the tragic error is being repeated of relying on force and military means in a deceptive pursuit of peace."
Television
Color television was introduced to Canada at as the CBC presented the one hour special “Color Preview '66.” The CTV Network will begin color broadcast of the new American series “Star Trek” next week.
