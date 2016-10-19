News
Sports
To Do
Obituaries
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Special Sections
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Photos
Crime
Databases
Education
Job Spotlight
Georgia
Business
Nation/World
Lottery
Sports
Sports
Alabama
Auburn
Braves
Columbus State University
Cottonmouths
Falcons
Hawks
High Schools
UGA
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Valley Preps
Guerry Clegg
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
ToDo
ToDo
Living
Dining
Celebrations
Outdoors
Faith
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Guerry Clegg
Tim Chitwood
Richard Hyatt
Ledger Inquirer
Valley Preps
Chuck Williams
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes
Alva James-Johnson
Natalia Naman Temesgen
Chris Johnson
Opinion
Opinion
Forum
Letters
Dusty Nix
Sound Off
Obituaries
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
Editorial Cartoons
October 19, 2016 3:03 PM
This election's in the bag
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
This election’s in the bag
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
This election's in the bag
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Oct. 17, 2016
Fiery rhetoric
Fiery rhetoric
Voter priorities
Voter priorities
Too late to get off now ...
Campaign vehicles
Trending Stories
Armed Columbus homeowner sends burglars scrambling with a dozen shots
Car crash victim was days away from her wedding
Edgewood teacher named in incident that allegedly led to amputation
Three teens charged in theft of car and taking part in gang activity
Attorney: Student in hospital after teacher slammed him to floor
Politics of technical destruction
Politics of technical destruction
Irreparably broken
Irreparably broken
War and pieces
War and pieces
We'll be out in a month ...
We'll be out in a month
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Oct. 10, 2016
X-rated politics
X-rated politics
But can he be tamed?
Do's and Don'ts
Uncovered
Uncovered
Political bib