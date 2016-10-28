News
Sports
To Do
Obituaries
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Special Sections
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Photos
Crime
Databases
Education
Job Spotlight
Georgia
Business
Nation/World
Lottery
Sports
Sports
Alabama
Auburn
Braves
Columbus State University
Cottonmouths
Falcons
Hawks
High Schools
UGA
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Valley Preps
Guerry Clegg
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
ToDo
ToDo
Living
Dining
Celebrations
Outdoors
Faith
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Guerry Clegg
Tim Chitwood
Richard Hyatt
Ledger Inquirer
Valley Preps
Chuck Williams
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes
Alva James-Johnson
Natalia Naman Temesgen
Chris Johnson
Opinion
Opinion
Forum
Letters
Dusty Nix
Sound Off
Obituaries
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
Editorial Cartoons
October 28, 2016 4:25 PM
Second opinion
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Second opinion
Tom Toles
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Political candy
Political sweets
Like it or not
Like it or not
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Oct. 24, 2016
Lowering the bar
Lowering the bar
Return to sender
Trending Stories
Woman ‘surprised’ to find Donald Trump Jr. was the one who helped push her car
Photo of Kansas dog with a mouthful of ladybugs is freaking out pet owners
So, a college student tries to take a topless selfie...
Police: Woman arrested after dancing nude at Columbus club
New Southern cooking eatery is Columbus woman’s ‘dream’ come true
Return to sender
Perish the thought
I'll abide by the will of the coin
Not worth groping
Not worth groping
The last question
The last question
This election's in the bag
This election's in the bag
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Oct. 17, 2016
Fiery rhetoric
Fiery rhetoric
Voter priorities
Voter priorities
Too late to get off now ...
Campaign vehicles