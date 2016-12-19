News
December 19, 2016 5:18 PM
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 19, 2016
Kevin Siers
Charlotte Observer
Lee Judge
Kansas City Star
Glenn McCoy
Belleville News-Democrat
Lee Judge
Kansas City Star
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 19, 2016
Not on this year's list
Not on this year's list
Who knew?
The new/old normal
Unanimous accord
They'll see it for miles
They'll see it for miles
Changes in the score
changes in the score
Early arrival
Early arrival
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 12 2016
All the trimmings
Safeguarding freedom from fact
Shut out
Why so few players?
Not-so-fine print
Not-so-fine print
Shut out
Identity politics exclusion
Why so few players?
Symbol and substance
Dead red