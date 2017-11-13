Looking Back

Fifty years ago today, November 14, 1967
Glue Sniffing
Glue sniffing in Columbus may soon be outlawed. Judge Aaron Cohn of Muscogee County Juvenile Court has requested a city ordinance making the practice illegal because he has been confronted with such cases.
Housing
A new housing code — safe from attacks by landlords and courts — was requested Monday when Columbus city commissioners told their legal department and building inspector to put their heads together to replace the present housing code. The code, which took a beating in the Georgia Supreme Court last week, was attacked by landlord Albert Stubbs, owner of houses that had been classed by the Building Inspection Department as substandard.
Suicide Line
An around-the-clock telephone service-to offer “a listening ear” to suicidal or other distressed callers-will not begin operating Wednesday as previously announced. C.B. Parker, president of the Muscogee Mental Health Association, said the starting date for the Emergency Mental Health Service has been postponed “due to unavoidable delay in arranging for orientation of telephone volunteers.”
