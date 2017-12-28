Not-quite-headline news | Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
News
Sports
To Do
Obituaries
48°
Full Menu
48°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Mobile & Apps
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Special Sections
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Photos
Crime
Databases
Education
Job Spotlight
Georgia
Business
Nation/World
Lottery
Sports
Sports
Alabama
Auburn
Braves
Columbus State University
Cottonmouths
Falcons
Hawks
High Schools
UGA
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Valley Preps
Guerry Clegg
Politics
Politics
Elections
ToDo
ToDo
Living
Dining
Celebrations
Outdoors
Faith
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columns
War Eagle Extra
Bulldogs Blog
Guerry Clegg
Tim Chitwood
Richard Hyatt
Ledger Inquirer
Valley Preps
Chuck Williams
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes
Alva James-Johnson
Natalia Naman Temesgen
Chris Johnson
Opinion
Opinion
Forum
Letters
Dusty Nix
Sound Off
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
About Us
Mobile & Apps
Editorial Cartoons
December 28, 2017 02:47 PM
Not-quite-headline news
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Not-quite-headline news
Darrin Bell
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Not-quite-headline news
Bracketed in
Bracketed in
Daily dividends
Collusion collision insurance
Peace on Earth
Good tidings of great joy ...
Rush delivery
Trending Stories
Aflac announces $250 million investment to strengthen workforce
After 2016 season, Chaney wanted only one change on offense
Chaney discusses decision to stick with Fromm over Eason
15-year-old murder suspect tried to sell amp to pawn shop before shootout, police say
Columbus area Boy Scouts have a new leader
Rush delivery
The gift that will keep on giving
Bethlehem detour
Bethlehem detour
Everything on the floor is yours
Everything on the floor is yours
McClatchy editorial cartoons for the week of Dec. 18, 2017
From mouse pad to ...
From mouse pad to ...
The not-so-fine print
... Right after more on Hillary's emails
Wanna get back on that horse?
Supply Our Side economics
Supply Our Side economics
Special delivery
Special delivery
Subscriptions
Start a Subscription
Customer Service
eEdition
Vacation Hold
Pay Your Bill
Site Information
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News in Education
Social, Mobile & More
Text News Alerts
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Advertising
Digital Solutions
Niche Solutions
Print Solutions
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service