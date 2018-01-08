Editorial Cartoons

Looking Back

January 08, 2018 03:54 PM

Fifty years ago today, January 9, 1968

Flu epidemic

An epidemic of influenza that has reached many parts of the nation has affected a number of people in the Columbus and Phenix City area.

Absenteeism has been high in Phenix City schools, but thus far neither the Russell nor Muscogee county health departments have received any official reports of flu.

The most serious outbreak in the area has been in Butler, where the Taylor County high and elementary schools have been closed.

Mental Hospital

The Muscogee County legislative delegation disclosed today that it will ask Gov. Lester Maddox to reconsider his decision to delay construction of a proposed 300-bed regional mental hospital in Columbus.

Maddox last week rejected a state Health Department request for appropriation of $430,000 to launch construction of the $6 million facility in the spring of 1969.

Wallace Illness

Gov. Lurleen Wallace of Alabama was back in Houston today to receive radiation therapy aimed at destroying a small growth in her pelvic area.

Doctors at M.D. Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute said the nodule may be malignant. apers.

