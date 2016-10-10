Freeze benefits all homeowners

Mayor Tomlinson’s claim that homeowners in Columbus are paying a 16% premium in property taxes because of the Freeze and that it takes 14 years to realize a net benefit from the Freeze is demonstrably misleading. Her calculations are based on a hypothetical case of using ten years of projected revenue which could result from a complete elimination of the Freeze to reduce taxes (which is highly unlikely).
The fact of the matter is that if the Freeze were eliminated today and all of the additional revenue were used to reduce the millage, the savings to any homeowner would be less than 2%; and if assessments were increased at an average annual rate of 2.2% as projected in the Mayor’s CSU Study, the homeowner now receives a benefit from the Freeze after 1 year, not 14.
The Freeze does not just benefit longtime homeowners. It provides protection and peace of mind for every homeowner from increased taxation. The new homeowner, who has stretched his budget to the limit to afford a home, will have the peace of mind of knowing that as long as he occupies the home he will be protected from an increase in taxes which he may not be able to afford.
We should be promoting to every prospective homeowner that if you buy a home in Columbus you will have built in protection from increased taxation, which you are unlikely to find anywhere else.
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! Vote No to keep the Freeze!
Jack Land, Columbus
Here we go again
Once again some local politicians and special interest groups are trying to abolish the tax freeze. This time they have a new ploy, they say they want to "thaw" the freeze knowing full well the freeze is self-thawing and has been since the freeze law was implemented. It is more likely they want to create a situation where some are under the freeze protection and some are not, thereby placing the law on shaky constitutional ground.
It would seem the city council and mayor became so giddy over the possibility of the freeze being abolished the passed out massive raises to top city employees, then had to walk it back when the giveaway became public. They explained that this isn't the proper time, and that sounds like code for “you will get the raises back as soon as the tax freeze is destroyed.” Were raises passed out to the rank and file? Nope!
The voters have a clear choice. Vote for what is best for politicians and special interest groups or vote what is best for all the taxpayers of Columbus by voting no to keep the freeze.
Paul G. and Thelma Faye Cain, Midland
Two heartfelt thanks
On behalf of the elderly, disabled/handicapped and parents of newborns visiting the Social Security office in Columbus, I would like to thank Rep. Sanford Bishop, City Manager Isaiah Hugley, and Director of Transportation Rosa Evans for establishing a new bus stop in front of the Social Security office on North Lake Drive. Since 2007, the public has had to walk 2 1/2 blocks from Double Churches Road, often struggling to do so. Even though it will take about three months to install the bus stop, it’s on the way.
On behalf of those recycling electronic, hazardous and other material on Saturday, October 1, I would like to commend the excellent job performed by city employees. The recycling process was well organized, efficient and a very pleasant experience. The staff was extremely friendly and helpful. My applause to all.
Janie Nichols, Columbus
Conservative alternative
I have been disgusted with the choices we have for President. But I discovered a candidate I can support. Evan McMullin is running as a third-party candidate, and if he wins only his home state, Utah, the Electoral College vote would be insufficient for Clinton or Trump to win.
His grassroots campaign has taken off from a movement primarily on social media and is gaining ground across the country. While his name will not appear on the ballot in some states due to his late entry, he is a valid write-in candidate in Georgia.
Dr. O. Alan Noble wrote in Christianity Today, “I have a number of concerns about McMullin’s campaign, how thin his platforms are on his website … But ideologically, there is much for me to praise. Among the candidates, he uniquely understands the threat of Islamist terrorism and yet is an advocate for refugees. He’s pro-life and supports traditional values, and his message is hopeful, rather than paranoid.”
McMullin is an example of a conservative presidential candidate who is concerned about the welfare of minorities, who avoids bombast and fear-mongering, and who demonstrates compassion. Those are qualities worth supporting. And unlike his closest third party rival, Gary Johnson, McMullin is pro-life and supports religious liberty.
I will be voting in November for the former CIA agent, House Republican Conference chief policy director and House Committee on Foreign Affairs senior adviser, Goldman Sach's banker, and patriot, Evan McMullin.
Susan Wiley, Hamilton
Couldn’t be done?
Donald Trump has achieved the impossible: He makes Hillary look good. I guess that's what I hate most about him.
Carol Jameson, Columbus
