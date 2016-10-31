Class campaigns on both sides

I am extremely proud of my hometown. We have shown the nation how an important vote can be handled with class. On November 8, Columbus will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to thaw the property tax freeze. This is an emotionally charged issue, and both sides firmly believe theirs is the correct view. Throughout, both the Yes and the No campaigns have conducted themselves with grace.
I have listened to the arguments on both sides and find the Yes campaign to be more convincing. I believe the studies that show our tax system has stunted our jobs growth. I believe business owners when they tell us that our occupational tax is much higher than the cities that are courting them to leave Columbus. I believe that, if our tax system were so great, other counties would be clamoring to adopt it, but they aren’t. Therefore, I will be voting Yes to Thaw the Freeze.
Two years ago, my wife and I decided to move our family back to my hometown of Columbus. We left good friends and a wonderful town because we knew that Columbus would be an even better match for us. Columbus has exceeded our expectations. Our leaders are willing to bring tough issues, like this one, to the citizens. Our citizens are willing to express differing opinions in a friendly tone. We are proud to be part of this community. Our nation could learn a lot from Columbus.
Mike Irvin, Columbus
Family stability
In my opinion the “tax freeze” has been a needed stabilizing factor for Columbus and I hope the voters will vote not to change it. It has already been litigated through the courts so there should be no legal costs to the city (taxpayers) such as in the Sheriff’s and Clerk’s litigation, apparently still going on.
To do away with the freeze will only instigate new litigation with attendant attorneys fees and court costs. All unnecessary if voters say no and thus leave the freeze as currently in place.
Columbus has been a wonderful place to call home (since 1949) and to raise our family because of the freeze I have for more than 50 years and not be taxed out of it.
If you want to pay more taxes, live in a congested area with millions of people, with a huge number of automobiles, interchanges, high rise buildings, concrete asphalt and smog, Atlanta is just 80 or 90 miles to the north, but getting closer all the time.
Please vote no to removing the freeze and thus preserve and protect the Columbus way of life. You will not get the chance to get it back should we lose it now.
Lee R. Redmond Jr., Columbus
The right man
Despite the many half-truths and falsehoods disseminated in attempts to turn voters against him, Sheriff John T. Darr remains very much deserving of our votes and support. He is definitely a keeper for citizens who want an honest and trustworthy sheriff they can call on and depend on. Misguided critics want you to forget the county jail was under federal mandate for over 20 years before Sheriff Darr put a decided end to mandate.
We can always count on the usual suspects working together against certain elected officials. Just pay attention to who consistently gets nods of support and who gets daggers thrown at them in the press. The really good guys in elective office are painted as bad guys and problem children voters should kick out. Don't be a victim of clever lies and deceit. Sheriff Darr is not the problem. The problem is other elected officials hell-bent on having our county sheriff rendered under thumb or booted out of office. Sheriff Darr is not an unreasonable man; he's a Constitutional officer elected by the people.
Darr stands for right and accepts personal responsibility if wrong. He’s as straight as they come. His handshake is dependable and his word is bond, which is more than you can say for those others. John Darr is most certainly the sheriff we need to continue to lead the office. Your vote for John Darr is a vote for the best and the better. Rest assured he will do right by you. That's just how he is and who he is.
C.A. “Brother Love”
Hardmon, Columbus
Metra woes
Regarding Metra's new schedules, they seem to be spreading their “quality service” over more area. Does that release Metra from responsibility of drivers letting riders off between designated stops? Also operating buses requiring brake work. As well as doors not fully working. Along with speeding, name plates missing, incorrect announcements … You get the meaning. I hope.
Contacting Metra does no good. Have you been informed that passes do not last more than six, not seven days?
Their route maps are poorly done also. Putting locations in a landscape mode, with other information in portrait mode, is excellent example of poor quality.
Ronald Cook, Columbus
