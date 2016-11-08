Cruelty and rescue

Thirty-four pit bulls seized from a dog fighting operation in Meriwether County represent huge progress in the fight against animal cruelty.
On October 27, deputies responding to a complaint took photographs as evidence to obtain warrants.
The next day, Sherman Holt was taken into custody and all 34 dogs were seized. These dogs are temporarily being cared for by various animal control agencies. The ASPCA is assisting and will help to obtain positive outcomes for these animals.
What is most remarkable about this story is the timeline. During the 2016 legislative session SB 356, “Cost of Animal Care,” was passed in Georgia. It means that owners charged with animal cruelty will pay the full cost of caring for their animals if convicted. Under these circumstances owners are likely to surrender their animals quickly.
Prosecuting these cases takes time and caring for these animals gets expensive. This is why, historically, local governments have not prosecuted animal cruelty as often as they might. They simply do not have the budget.
Debra Berger, state director for the HSUS, organized a coalition of law enforcement personnel who helped make the case for this bill. She provides free training to law enforcement agencies to help them make the most of the new law.
Meriwether County deputies took Debra’s class and knew exactly what to do when the opportunity arose. Thanks to their efforts, 34 pit bull dogs are now on their way to a better life.
Bobbi Yeo
CEO, PAWS Humane
Columbus
Emotional power
Our recent visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington prompts this letter. It is an awesome place.
We traveled to D.C. for a reunion of friends who served in Vietnam (and their spouses); and we wanted to see the Museum. The history of our great country, we believe, is inseparable from the history of Americans of African descent (and, indeed, those of European, Hispanic, Latino, Asian and Pacific Island origins). The contributions of all make and keep this nation great. Little did we know that tickets would not be available until April of 2017!
We were thankful when one of our dearest friends, Dr. Robert Wright, arranged for us to tour this magnificent place. Dr. Wright is chairman of the President's Commission that brought the Museum into being. Another Columbus contact, AFLAC (through friend and citizen of distinction Dan Amos), provided contributions to make this great structure possible.
Our visit to this outstanding Museum left us emotionally drained, similar to seeing the Holocaust Museum. You see the evils of slavery, the brutality, the dehumanization of people only because of race (and, in the case of the Jewish people, religion).
The amazing and laudatory thing is that despite the denigration and despite the evils visited upon them, African Americans have risen and are rising to bless our nation with their industry, intellect, devotion, decency, and their very lives, so that we are the America others want to emulate.
If only each of us can apply the teachings of Micah — doing justice, loving mercy, walking humbly with God; and, the summary of the Law as stated by Christ — loving God with all our hearts, minds and souls and our neighbors as ourselves (without adjectives), then dignity, respect, and honor will prevail among us.
Bob and Stacy Poydasheff,
Columbus
Wrong, L-E
“But Donald Trump’s pathological disdain for the truth …” Who is the pathological liar in this campaign? The only people who will believe this endorsement are those who don’t do any research themselves and just believe the liberal left (who lie all the time).
You turn the facts around. Hillary is the habitual pathological liar, and everybody knows it now. What we need now is a newspaper run by conservatives that will show the true facts and not just the lying facts of the unchristian Democrats. With the internet, we the people now have a way to find out the true facts, and not have to rely on the lying, unchristian liberal news media any longer.
Pam Kopec, Pine Mountain
Out of control
A trapped, neutered, released (TNR) feral cat was being taken care of by my neighbors, who vacated the home. Now I have this large, aggressive cat on my property, including my car.
This is what I discovered. First, feral cats picked up by Animal Control are neutered, provided three years rabies vaccinations and released back into the area. They notch the ear to identify it as TNR cat. In other words, they would bring him back to my house!
The city received a grant to support this program, so the program is here to stay. Is this ridiculous or what? Finally, and more importantly, placing caustic materials in your yard that, if ingested by a cat, could cause it harm is illegal. I would never do that, of course, but I wanted the word to go out to other homeowners who are at their wits’ end with strays.
Gloria Holloway, Columbus
