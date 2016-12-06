Loved the parade, but ...

I went downtown last Saturday with my grandchildren to see this year’s parade and we all thoroughly enjoyed it. After all, what children would not enjoy an event where candy is being handed out?
I think over 140 groups participated in an event that kept the large crowd animated for over an hour. But I came away unsure if this were the Tri-Cities Parade or the Bi-City Parade.
A Fort Benning contingent led off the parade, followed by Mayor Tomlinson, the Phenix City mayor and city council members and dignitaries, and all our local radio and TV stations represented; then, variously arranged through the parade, a plethora of civil societies from Alabama, high schools from Alabama, Church groups from Alabama, motorcycle groups from Alabama, children’s and youth organizations from Alabama, horse riding groups from Alabama …
Conspicuous by their absence were organizations from Columbus. No high school bands from Columbus. No obvious businesses from Columbus. I'm not saying they were not present, just that without Fort Benning/ Phenix City/ Russell County etc participation it would have been a much smaller parade.
The LEO on Sunday referred to it as the Bi-City parade … what constitutes the Bi-City? Phenix City and Columbus or, as this appeared to be, Phenix City and Fort Benning?
Don't stop the parade; it was worth it to see so many smiling faces, not just children but adults, too!
Finally, two shout-outs for two special groups, the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle group immaculately turned out in their "uniforms" and their gleaming machines, and the CPD officers and motor division providing escorts and street presence in a laid-back way. Well done!
Ron Patterson, Midland
Give it a rest
Enough, already! Every day since the election the liberal media continues to spew out this ridiculous news about Clinton getting more popular votes. Of course, they know that all that counts is the electoral votes, but that doesn’t stop them. Why don’t they point out that five other candidates in the past won the popular vote and lost? It’s like a losing football coach telling his fans that his team kicked more field goals than the winning team.
I guess they can’t get over the fact that 92 of 94 newspapers and all but one major TV outlet completely supported Clinton, including the L-E. Why a newspaper supports one candidate is beyond my comprehension, since it is bound to “P.O.” many of their readers. What is even worse, in my opinion, is the L-E continues to print outrageous articles and “editorial cartoons” attacking Trump.
The Democrats have to get over it and quit whining — your candidate lost. Hey, I got an idea for the Democrats. We’ll give each state one vote instead of having an electoral college or popular vote. Nope. That won’t work either, since Trump won 31 states to Clinton’s 19. Is it too much to ask for the L-E editorial board to print an article pointing out the smart campaign Trump ran in holding rallies in states he thought he could win away from the Dems, instead of wasting his time in states such as California or New York? It worked, didn’t it?
Sebert Trail, Columbus
Wasteful spending
Due to the fine research of former Council Post 8 candidate Jonathan Davis, we learn that City Manager Isaiah Hugley "bought" (with our tax dollars) a Dodge Charger police pursuit vehicle for his use as his "official" business transportation. Why in the world does the city manager need a gas-guzzling, high powered vehicle to run mundane errands on City business?
As Davis pointed out, even the Columbus Police Department bought Chevy Impalas for administrative use and not only saved over $6,000 per vehicle cost, but will have tremendous savings on fuel. I guess Hugley figured that if he could give himself an unauthorized raise, he could drive around in an unneeded overpowered vehicle.
Oh … I have it on good word that Davis is running against Walker Garrett in four years. Here is my endorsement for Davis.
Hal Kirven, Columbus
‘Force’ for change
Once more we've been given a sterling example of the power that organized non-violent resistance can have against the powers that be. The representatives of 200 indigenous tribes, plus their supporters from around the country and some from other countries, stared down a powerful corporation, its police allies and local governments. It's possible that the arrival of several thousand military veterans who pledged their non-violent support helped tip the scale.
At this time in the country's history, we can to look to this example as we face the challenges to our very existence arising from the recent election. Though it requires patience and fortitude, non-violent resistance can be a powerful tool in making things change.
Carolyn Smoot, Phenix City
Get moving
Out at Moon Road and Veterans Parkway, there is enough heavy equipment to move heaven and earth. What will it take to move someone in city government to write a release for the old bus, then call Davis Metal Recycling to have the bus removed at no taxpayer cost? No studies. No commissions. No freezes.
Greg Songer, Cataula
