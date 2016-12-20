Tillerson right for the job

Right for the job
There is a lot of discussion about the selection of Rex Tillerson being our new Secretary of State, to include one by John Tures. I personally disagree with all the negative remarks.
We have seen a lot of ignorance in some of our elected and appointed officials. Their decisions have usually been detrimental to our country and our taxpayers because they were not smart enough in their negotiations with foreign officials.
It is absolutely necessary that our Secretary of State be the most intelligent person our president-elect can find. This person must be very familiar with the countries he will have to deal with and have an established friendship with these officials.
I was a military adviser to elements of the Vietnamese Army, so I had to deal with their personnel who were both higher and lower in rank than I was. I quickly found out that if you were not on a friendly status with them than you got nowhere. These are basic human traits and I feel sorry for those who don't understand.
We all know that Rex Tillerson will be looking out for the best interest of our country regardless of who he is dealing with as Secretary of State. For anyone to think otherwise would be foolish. Donald Trump made a very wise decision.
Richard Tieken, Columbus
Held accountable
A day late and a dollar short in getting this response out, but really, Muscogee County School Board hostile? Give me a break.
John Lyles obviously was not our man. I applaud our school board asking questions. That is what they were voted in to do! I am sick and tired of hearing all the passive members who vote in favor of what the superintendent wishes regardless of issues — be objective. Whatever happened to representing the public? Hold the superintendent accountable, be proactive and represent the community and taxpayers.
Fife Whiteside questioned and researched validity of resumes and nobody questioned that. I applaud Beth Garcia, Alton Russell, Debbie Eklund for their opinions and support of Myers and Thomas. Why is Mark Rice writing about the school district when his wife is employed by them? That is an absolute no-brainer that he cannot and would not be objective.
There are many issues. Why is our school district spending over $3 million on textbooks when in May 2015 it was discussed that this was obsolete? Why have art, music and PE been shut down in pre-k? Why do we not have enough drivers and buses? Is it because their starting salary is several dollars lower per hour than in neighboring cities?
Based on my age and qualification I can legally exempt out of school taxes, but to support my community I have not done that. Should I? School board, step up to the plate, read, research and do your job that you are employed to do, and that is accountability!
Nellie Cosco, Columbus
Documented corruption
The “Got it now?” letter (Dec 15), stated that “even if the Russia tried to influence the election, Russia couldn’t affect the outcome.” Are you serious? Why then did Republicans hold seemingly endless (and futile) Benghazi and email investigations? Was the barrage designed to persuade an ill-informed electorate Clinton was a great candidate?
President Obama’s Dec. 9 call for a “full review” of alleged Russian meddling came on the heels of Washington Post reports that the intelligence community had confirmed the interference was “designed specifically to elect Trump as president.” The FBI subsequently agreed.
Leaders from both parties were briefed on the Russian hacking and intent well prior to the election. Obama wanted them to sign a bipartisan statement, but the White House plea was stymied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who argued he would consider any effort by the White House to publicly challenge the Russians “an act of partisan politics.”
After the Post revelation, McConnell made a statement (Dec. 12) endorsing “congressional committee” investigations. His statement, echoed by Paul Ryan, limited investigations to congressional intelligence committees. He carefully avoided terms like “special committee” and “special prosecutor.”
On “Fox News Sunday” (Dec 10), Trump said, “I think it’s ridiculous. I don’t believe it,” calling the situation “another [Democratic] excuse for losing the election.” A Trump spokesman said the focus on Russian interference was “an attempt to delegitimize President Trump’s win.” Why, was Trump born in Kenya?
James H. Centric, Phenix City
Moving together
On 11/3 as I walked out of the Lindsey Creek Post Office on Macon Road, I happened to look down and on the pavement was a silver “T” that I suspected had fallen off somebody’s car. Was this a sign that Mr. Trump would win the White House?
I agree with Bishop T.D. Jakes that we need to give Mr. Trump a chance and work toward unity because we can do more together.
I applaud our first black president, Mr. Barack Hussein Obama, who although painted as a villain showed empathy and compassion as a statesman for all Americans.
Let us watch and pray as Mr. Trump and his team prepare to work. After all, “what do we have to lose” if God is leading?
Wesley B. Jones, Columbus
