Replaying grim economic history

Trump surrounds himself with despicable 1% billionaire thieves who flout the protections embraced by our forefathers in creating this Republic.
In the early 1920s, President Warren Harding delegated policymaking to a group of senior Republicans to oversee his administration. Albert Fall, his secretary of the Interior, sold oil reserves owned by the Navy to two private oil companies without competitive bidding and received millions in kickback. It resulted in a nationwide scandal.
Harding appointed Herbert Hoover as his secretary of Commerce; the Great Depression followed under his subsequent presidency. Undeterred, Harding appointed Andrew Mellon as his secretary of the Treasury, who immediately abused his office and engaged in fraudulent trades with his brother while cutting taxes on the wealthy and corporations. Mellon concocted shadowy trusts that used monies borrowed from the Treasury to purchase shares in companies and real estate that abetted the Great Depression recklessly. He was eventually ousted when he was investigated for unpaid federal taxes and tax-related conflicts.
Trump’s appointments to these positions are no different in kind and purpose. All of the same contemptible policies are again in play, while crimes and misdemeanors will be funded at the expense of social safety net security for the citizenry, including Obamacare, Medicare, Social Security and more.
You voted for such anticipatory crimes, not me. God help us, if He cares.
Robert John White, Georgetown
Pets’ seasonal safety
As we celebrate joyfully with friends and family this holiday season, American Humane — the country’s first national humane organization — is reminding pet owners to take safety steps to ensure that the holidays are just as merry for their furry friends.
When you deck the halls, keep in mind that many popular holiday decorations can be dangerous for your pet. Ribbons, garland, pine needles, and some types of festive plants — like mistletoe, holly, and poinsettias — can all pose serious health threats if ingested. Pet owners should also remember to hang breakable glass ornaments well out of reach of a wagging tail or a curious cat, as broken decorations can be harmful to animals when stepped on or swallowed.
With a few precautions, your four-legged family members can have a holly, jolly holiday season too.
Robin Ganzert, President and CEO, American Humane, Washington, D.C.
Early ‘Christians’
The followers of Jesus Christ were called "Christians" first at Antioch, Asia Minor, by the Syrian pagan convert St. Ignatius at the beginning of the Second Century. Before that they were called "followers of the way."
St. Ignatius was the first Christian writer to argue for the replacement of the Sabbath by Sunday, "the Lord's Day." He also introduced a new system of leadership in the church that includes bishops, priests, and deacons. He insisted that every church must have a bishop, as well as priests and deacons, and said "without these, nothing can be called a church." He was against Jesus' disciples who claimed to be prophets, like John of Patmos. Ignatius adopted what the Apostle Paul taught, that God had appointed apostles who appointed bishops and priests.
Claiming the term “Christian” would cost St. Ignatius his life. After declaring himself a Christian before a Roman magistrate, he was sentenced to die by wild animals in a public spectacle in the Coliseum at Rome in 110 CE.
Salman Elawad, Phenix City
Public disservice
Just love how this sweet city operates. Sure shows what “consumers” are thought of. Then again, this can be due to them being too “busy.”
They take our money. What do we get back? Good question. Department heads demonstrate little thought for those paying their salary.
I also love how buses let weather in, from the roof next to the lighting. Sure saves passengers from knowing where not to sit, with “employees” saying to “move to another seat,” and no apparent attempt to inform the shop, either. Let me see now. Do water and electricity mix? Do not tell Metra unless you want them to do something at the least questionable or to have them contact a relative with no connection with the complaint.
Then there is how Metra drivers let passengers off between stops. Sure makes them do a lot of walking, even though federal regulations exist for this. Guess what. Metra seems to be the fox in charge of hen house.
I also love being required to use a pmd/pc/dpv in the street due to no sidewalk, with vehicles parked on it. When anyone is hit getting off a bus since driver disregards federal regulations, being in street due to no sidewalk, sidewalk in poor shape, I would want to know which is cheaper -- a (class action) case, or obeying federal regulations. Or putting more sidewalks.
Ronald Cook, Columbus
Comments