Casino a risky bet

An appeal to the consciences of good citizens of Muscogee County: Putting a casino here is like pouring gasoline on an out of control fire.
Let's take a look negative consequences directly or indirectly associated with the lottery from my point of view as a retired educator:
(1) An article was written concerning the growing number of children in foster care in Muscogee County (from 300 in 2014 to 500 in 2016). Where are the parents?
(2) Have you been to a gas station where the line extends out of the door with those only looking to play the lottery? Have you been to a grocery store where some church members go to play the lottery? These are all vulnerable people with limited incomes putting their hope in the wrong place.
(3) So many spend a large portion of their pay on the lottery there has been an increase in the demand to help people in need because of their inability to pay bills and take care of their families.
(4) The benefits of the HOPE scholarship do not include the majority of the students whose parents spend the most on lottery tickets.
Many thanks to all the businesses ,organizations, television and radio stations and individuals who stepped in to buy necessary basics for our school children. You are the best.
Yes, the casino may be good for big business, but is it worth sacrificing the welfare, dignity, and self-worth of the good and hard-working people who will fall victim to gambling addiction and the false hopes of winning big as a way out of their financial problems?
Geraldine W. Goodman, Columbus
One family
The recent presidential election highlighted the problems we are still having with race and class in this country. Many seem clueless about the idea that we are all brothers and members of this same big human family. I suspect some of this is due to our puny educational system and the fact that human evolution is still taboo in too many classes and school systems.
We evolved from earlier humanoids (human like creatures) in Africa. Earlier humans (“archaic”) looked like us but apparently didn’t have the cognitive ability we enjoy. Some favorable mutations occurred about 75-80,000 years ago (probably for better articulate language ability) which helped us leapfrog the competition and become, over the next 50,000 years, the only surviving species of human-like creature on the planet. Neanderthals were just one of many branches. We are all that remain.
By 50,000 years ago, some of us were leaving Africa to colonize the rest of the planet. Our species is still evolving today and the racial differences we see are just one obvious reflection of evolutionary adaptation. Here’s a fun fact for white supremacists: The first Europeans were black. About 30,000 years ago everyone on the planet was. Two groups got “bleached out” due to northern migrations. This happened independently in Europe and in Asia, hence the pale-skinned Swede and northern Chinese.
Yes, we are different, but we all seem to have religious thoughts, language, enjoy gossip and social interaction, music, art, dance, storytelling, warfare, etc., all hallmarks of our species.
Once you understand these facts, it’s hard not to see others as brothers. We’re stuck with each other, so we’d better make the most of it and stop all this stupid divisive talk. I’m ashamed that this election brought out the worst on some of us.
John Roberts, Columbus
Stacked deck
I have come to the conclusion that all insurance companies are alike. Nothing separates them except one common denominator — make money at the expense of the insured.
Their advertised goal is to protect our valuables — auto(s)/house (furnishings). Their un-advertised goal is to hit our pocket book — namely premiums.
I am a 25 - plus -Army veteran who has had experience with numerous insurance companies. I continually search for more bang for my buck. My wife and I have been blessed (not lucky) to have no accidents, no claims, no traffic violations (speeding, DUI, DWI, etc) and no suspensions, and we drive less than 900 miles per year. We have been insured now for four years with Travelers (house/car) and our premiums have increased each year. This last increase had me make a courtesy/professional call to ask “Why”? The response was “Due to excessive claims everyone had their claims increased.” I countered that I had no claims and pay on time. The response was “sorry for the inconvenience.” Basically it tells me “one size fits all.”
I then called the Alabama Insurance Commissioner and stated my facts and case looking for sympathy/solution. His reply was “Welcome to the insurance world/business.” Thank you, Mr. Commissioner. I checked the Alabama website and found the insurance commissioner’s salary is $l65K per year! If I made that kind of money, I would not squabble, either.
If “one size fits all” for the insured, then “one size fits all” for the insurers. No rewards for the good guys.
Jerry Wojtecki, Phenix City
