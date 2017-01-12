Paying proper tributes

Regarding the appellation for Columbus' most beautiful new Arts Academy in Midtown:
Boring names such as North Columbus this, South Columbus that or Midtown this, have no pizzazz and offer little natural opportunity for exciting marketing.
Generally, hyphenated brand names can be confusing; this is why when companies merge with a competitor, they often choose the most significant existing name or sometimes reformat the expanded organization into a new trade name for a fresh "new-marketing" program.
This musician gives a vote for the Ma Rainey identification for the Midtown arts academy. Ma Rainey's profound significance in American Blues development is undisputed. And unlike many other blacks who left the South for greater success elsewhere, she returned to Columbus for her later years.
This Columbus native has always felt that the story of black Southerner history is still mostly untold. By more broadly telling that history in an honest fashion, both in all its glory and profound pain, important institutions create significant opportunity to broaden the "Columbus-Community" brand and thus expand the understanding of "The Southland."
This Ledger-Enquirer reader has deep respect for Carson McCullers' writings. It is amazing how a young writer could express such profound insight into the innermost lives of her many complex characters, especially as she depicted them in her masterpiece, "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter."
Save Carson McCullers' naming for the important appellation of the Midtown Columbus Public Library.
Walter Thorne, New York, N.Y.
Prescient
H.L. Mencken, in his July 26, 1920 article in the Baltimore Evening Sun, wrote: “As democracy is perfected, the office of the president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and complete narcissistic moron.”
Mencken’s insight into the future is remarkable.
Ray James, Columbus
Inspiration, not intrusion
The phrase “In God We Trust” is printed on all our money, both coins and paper. It invigorates trust between individuals involved in commerce, politics religion, and personal relationships. The foundation for that trust comes from the mutual respect for God, not from fallible men.
Some organizations, like the Freedom From Religion Foundation, expressed objections to the use of the phrase, claiming it violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. The phrase “In God We Trust” does not violate the separation of church and state, which defines the distance in the relationship between organized religion and state. The phrase is not coercive and it does not prefer one religious denomination over another.
The phrase "In God We Trust" on our coin and paper money reminds us every day to have trust in God. This makes us find happiness, be loving and helpful to others, enjoy life, and avoid prejudice, envy, wrath, and avarice.
Our 34th president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, signed “In God We Trust” into law in 1956 to be the nation’s first motto. The phrase had been on U.S. coins since 1864. Some states have the phrase on car license plates and police patrol cars.
The Spanish equivalent of "In God We Trust," is "En Dios Confiamos." It is the motto of the Republic of Nicaragua.
All of us “In God We Trust.” All of us "En Dios Confiamos."
Salman Elawad, Phenix City
Classic signs
We are told that “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” are rights secured from powers of governance with our consent. Thus, when there is a design to reduce them under any form of despotism it is imperative that it be overthrown.
Trump has constructed a cabinet of lunatic robber-barons with histories of disregard for federal regulation of commerce, health, foreign affairs, education and the military that disqualifies each and all from mandatory compliance with the Constitution and laws that uphold it.
Trump has promised to deregulate federal agencies to suit his egomania and perversity. He has vowed to obstruct and/or eliminate the Laws of Naturalization of Foreigners. He has vowed to pack the federal courts with like-minded nihilists to suit his will. He has surrounded himself with disreputable military officers to override federal and state control of military deployment and engagement in violation of federal law. He threatens to abolish fundamental rights of citizens established by law because they do not suit his ego. He exhorts domestic disruption and insurrections that fuel the ignorant masses that voted for him.
Trump thinks of himself as a redeeming “prince,” but his character is marked by ignorance, discordance and psychosis that are the hallmarks of a tyrant unfit to be in principal governance of a free people. It is therefore mandatory to impeach him at the outset and return governance to the free people of this Republic.
My rant? No, read the full transcript of the Declaration of Independence.
Robert John White, Georgetown
