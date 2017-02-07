Historic relevance is obvious

2:45 What's Columbus 2025? We've got the answer. Pause

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need

3:06 Challenges of City Chickens

0:31 Commerical for Chicken Salad Chick

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

2:08 Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:18 Fugitive arrested in Phenix City after standoff