Human stories, human touch

Sheryl Green’s newspaper articles often bring tears to my eyes as I read her stories about the many touching ways teachers strive to reach and teach their students. I marveled at the creativity of the music teacher Sheryl wrote about this week and how she’d get the students to “just play,” creating their own melodies, and imagining the resulting cacophony with each student playing his or her melody at the same time.
It reminded me of the time I was learning to play the oboe. In my later years I asked my Mom how she could stand listening to me in the early practice days. Her reply: “I turned off my hearing aid.”
Anyway, I thank all of you teachers who daily work so hard in your profession, and you, Sheryl, for sharing your stories and that of the other teachers.
Mabel Ditchfield, Columbus
Gross hypocrisy
Reading Senator David Perdue's opinion piece on Saturday was a head-scratching romp. He said Judge Neil Gorsuch is impressively qualified. True. Then he said the integrity of the Advise and Consent process was upheld after the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.
Uh, what?
Advice and Consent requires an activity that is to be performed by the Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell made sure no action was taken. This was a political calculation to further the needs of a political party. No. Perdue assures us that no action was taken because of hyper-partisanship. And it was the righteous thing to do. Wow.
Perdue goes on to chastise Senator Chuck Schumer for being an obstructionist. That sounds familiar. He's also a whiner. True. But the oddest part of his missive is that the political theater of 2016 was no time for a confirmation process. It seems to me that would be the perfect time for one -- when everyone is paying attention.
Nonetheless, now is apparently the time to begin governing again. OK, sure. The problem is both political leaders in the Senate are obstructionists and hypocrites. Perdue's defense of Advice and Consent is farcical. And Judge Gorsuch is supremely qualified and should be confirmed 100-0. Just like a 100-0 vote for Judge Garland should have been 11 months ago.
Loyd G. Crow, Midland
Lying or just wrong?
Ref. A John Tures article on Feb. 18 2017 that claimed Trump nominees have only received about 100 “no” votes. As of 2/18/2017, Trump nominees have received 402 “no” votes and we are far from finished. Makes one wonder what professors are preaching in class these days.
The simple math fact that several nominees were in the plus-40 “no” range made me wonder about his claim. The question is, did Tures do that on purpose or did he really not know? Not good for a professor no matter which answer is correct.
Roy Elliott, Midland
Driver error
Re the Sunday article "A world of change" by Robert B. Simpson: I wish to make some additions to the subject.
I was told by my dad that I should never take my eyes off the road when I am driving. Today it seems that this lesson is no longer taught to student drivers, because so many drivers are using cell phones and tweeting. I looked up the number of fatal crashes in 2015 in the United States and it was 32,156, resulting in 34,092 deaths. You can add to this the number of those injured and ending up in hospitals. Other causes of car accidents are falling asleep at the wheel, driving under the influence, and speeding. I have fallen asleep four times that I remember, once on Hwy 41 between Macon and Atlanta. I woke up just in time because the west side of the highway (I was going north) had a lot of gravel on the embankment and when my tires hit the gravel the loud sound woke me and I could actually feel my hair stand up. Another second or two and I would have crashed.
Considering the above facts, maybe self-driving automobiles will save lives. Just think if they reduced the number of deaths by 50%. It would certainly reduce the cost of our auto insurance and our health insurance. Bring on self-driving cars and let’s give it a try. Next will be self-flying cars. Bob, put that in your pipe and smoke it.
Richard Tieken, Columbus
Pass the Kool-Aid
After watching our President’s news conference, I know P.T. Barnum was right.
President Trump is the greatest leader of any nation, anytime, anywhere. He has tomorrow’s newspaper in his hip pocket. He has the market on brains cornered. All you have to do is ask him.
He will save the world and the economy. In less than one month in office he has spent over 10 million taxpayer dollars on his trips to Florida. He makes pronouncements that are totally false and condemns anyone who questions him.
Our President has bragged about his sexual conquests because of his celebrity. He is a real inspiration to all young people everywhere.
In less than one month this man has “made America great again.” He said that he had never done anything for which he needed to ask forgiveness. Such a great man and such a great leader.
Thank you, Mr. President. Your demonstrations of compassion and humility are remarkable.
Ray James, Columbus
Comments