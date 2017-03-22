The coming crash

I regularly hear that if the government were run like a business we would all be better off. If capitalism is the engine to drive the economy, then President Trump seems to be the perfect leader. However, his supporters who are not conspicuously wealthy may feel the consequences of the new normal before seeing them for what they are.
Mr. Trump’s celebrity status, wealth, and plain-talking showmanship ring just true enough to have great appeal, especially when laced with xenophobia and fear mongering. His staunch supporters are willing to forgive character flaws and “alternative facts” because he appears tough and fights for every issue. Since he is wealthy businessman, he must be a great statesman.
He sees himself and his supporters as underdogs who are waging a pitched battle for the soul of this country, first against Hillary, then Washington, then the fake media, and then whatever dares to cross him. There must always be a corrupt and dangerous adversary to maintain the obfuscation of us against them.
Consider this analogy: As CEO of America, President Trump’s primary concern is the bottom line, equating to profit. This is not an appropriate vehicle of governance. Trump’s budget plan is the blueprint for the hostile corporate takeover of an America where the wealthy are enriched at the expense of the poor. Ironically, his emphasis on so-called “hard power” at the expense of soft power programs makes us less safe as a nation. Gutting environmental programs makes us more endangered denizens of the world.
His fascist rhetoric has further polarized the populace by calling into question what indeed is truth. In this fractured environment, I suggest that all factions approach political discourse considering this motto: “Left or right, we all know wrong.”
Charles C. Walker, Columbus
Fatal fallacy
Why are more people dying in car crashes? (Tim Chitwood, Ledger-Enquirer, 03,18,2017)
Many of these crashes are predictable and preventable as it relates to poor braking practices. We have allowed those in charge of driver legislation and training to teach the very complicated and dangerous right foot braking method, with its very poor reaction time and susceptibility to right-foot pedal error on automatic cars and trucks. This even though there is no scientific support, let alone scientific comparisons to safer and simpler braking methods like the left foot braking method.
The teaching of right foot braking on automatic vehicles must be banned. Reports issued by NHTSA (DOT HS 811 597 and 812 058) highlight the dangers of right-foot braking on automatic vehicles. Score to date, 30,000 documented but probably closer to 150,000 dead, millions injured, and costs in the billions.
What a price we are paying because of the typical male driver’s systemic belief in an obsolete method of braking an automatic car.
Trevor W. Frith, Clermont, Fla.
It’s law or it’s not
Nobody is above the law. At least that’s how the old saying goes. Why then do we often look the other way or worse, openly rally and accept illegal activities? Laws in our country are binary — you either are in violation or not … have you ever heard a jury decision of “kind of guilty”?
I often hear the reason we don’t want to enforce the law is due to the circumstances surrounding the act. For example, an otherwise law-abiding father robs a bank because his family is in dire straits. He broke the law, plain and simple, but now let’s label what was done according to the same thought process prevalent across the country and simply call this an “undocumented bank withdrawal”.
“Undocumented immigrants” are tantamount to the bank robber, and in many if not most cases, willfully broke the law albeit with good intentions to come to the United States for an opportunity to better provide for themselves and families. The bank robber wanted only the best for this family and so it is with immigrants.
In both cases there are rules to follow — for a withdrawal from a bank account and also to enter the U.S. We have a system and laws to facilitate this, and outside of this system is illegal.
I’m afraid we are on a slippery slope when we collectively accept lawlessness. Laws are the bedrock of civilization that holds a society above the boiling cauldron of anarchy. If we disdain the robber, why would we accept other illegal actions? Think about it the next time you’re in line at the bank.
Bill Simril, Columbus
Nanny state
I have read with dismay, disgust, and jaw dropping, appalling, disbelief, the proposed smoking/non-smoking ordinance that will be presented to our city council. I can say, very frankly, that it is the largest pile of horse road-apples I have ever seen!
The proposal asks for a set of far-reaching, government expansionist, nanny-state laws that would be difficult to enforce and diminish the basic freedom of choice for the individual. The author(s) use coercive arguments that smoking is unhealthy, and blah blah blahhh …Yeah, we know!
We currently have laws, many laws, that handle smoking in our city/county. They are good, just, and fair. They are working.
I am convinced that we not allow government expansionism when it is not needed. I will not support our city council members who do.
Brian T. Luedtke, Columbus
Comments