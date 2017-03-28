Good policy choices

I have two subjects I would like to comment on.
First, my compliments to Police Chief Boren. Once again he has demonstrated insight on the needs of his officers while exercising financial judgment. Anyone with firearms experience knows that large-caliber handguns are harder to control due to the recoil. Under the duress of a life-threatening situation, it is difficult enough to maintain accuracy with a weapon, let alone struggle with excessive recoil. To get a deal with the manufacturer for a completely free exchange of weapons is extraordinary and will save the county thousands of dollars. Congratulations, Chief.
Second, among the options being proposed for a government center is the construction of two separate buildings. This makes sense on several levels, although it would be the most expensive of the options. Might I suggest you look down Broadway, because there is a very nice, modern office building with its own attached parking deck right there for sale. Yes, the Carmike building. Assuming the new city center on Macon Road achieved the goal of moving the most commonly used services to one central location, I would have to believe that there is sufficient space at the Carmike building and for significantly less money than new construction.
Robert E. Cole, Columbus
At your own risk
“I found the article “Why are more people dying in car crashes?” by Tim Chitwood very worthwhile reading and the statistics are alarming. To that, I would like to add and by my observation and opinion that Phenix City and Columbus have the most arrogant, incompetent, irresponsible, and disrespectful drivers on city roads.
Changing lanes, in and out of traffic, running lights, No turn signals, eating or talking on cell phones (just to name a few) all lead to another cause of accidents – road rage. Life is not guaranteed, and you only live once. Why shorten your life or another’s with uneducated decision making? Obey the “rules of the road” and show respect to your fellow drivers and pedestrians.
Jerry Wojtecki, Phenix City
Letter distorted
Now here is a letter that won't see print. Recently the paper published a letter that they say I wrote. The letter the paper printed was not the letter I submitted. When I sent an e-mail complaining about letter published not being the one I submitted, I received an e mail from Dusty Nix stating that the he edited the letter to say what he thought I intended to state . The letter I submitted was what I intended to state. Now looking at Saturday's paper I read a story that Sheriff Donna Tompkins swore in a class of new deputies. The story said that Sheriff Tompkins said ".... we have high exceptions for them ..." What are high exceptions ? Maybe the story should have read " high expectations ". Maybe Dusty Nix should edit the stories of the reporters to say what he thinks they intend to say .
Tom Plock, Ellerslie
Personal sacrifice
Wanted: Applicants for the Presidency of the United States.
Benefits: Worldwide recognition; modest salary, $400,000/yr; excellent health benefits for life; retirement benefits for life; furnished free first-class housing and first-class travel accommodations while in office; working with other high- profile world leaders; personal satisfaction in working at a hard job.
Disadvantages: Lower salary than you used to receive; half the country will probably turn against you; your family and their businesses will probably come under attack; you and your family will receive death threats; the privacy you enjoyed before will be permanently lost; you will age visibly while in office and your health may suffer; your close family life will suffer.
Who would take this job?
For most current ex-presidents, this job was a step up the ladder of success. But for Trump, it appears a step down. So,why would he do it?
The answer lies 25 years ago when he was interviewed by Oprah (Google it). He said back then, exactly, almost word for word, what he is saying now. He sees a need to fix a problem that, so far, has been unfixable by others, and is willing to step into the fire, not for himself, but for the American people.
R.A. Valentine, Phenix City
Free checkup
On April 7, the Prostate Cancer Society of Georgia will be conducting free prostate cancer screening at American Legion Post # 35 located at 3361 North Lumpkin Road. All males are welcome with a valid home address. Screening will begin at 8:30 a.m., and will consist of a blood test.
It would be helpful to call Kim Smith at 706-243-3677 for an appointment. This helps with bringing enough supplies with a tentative number of who will be there. Her email is smithk@harperurology.com.
So many Vietnam vets, exposed to Agent Orange, have contacted prostate cancer that it should be a top priority to get as many of these vets as possible to the screening.
Many thanks to American Legion Post 35 for partnering with the Society Volunteer Medical personnel to bring this opportunity to our community.
If you have a business that would like to place a poster about the event please call Sallie Nelson for one at 706-568-4592, or reddnelson@hotmail.com.
Sam Nelson, Chairman, Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council
