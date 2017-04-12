Not how it works

Another Sound Off! comment causes me to offer enlightenment to someone who apparently slept during his civics class coverage of the Constitution's separation of powers.
The writer/caller suggested that Mr. Trump should "sign an executive order requiring everyone in Congress" to enroll in the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) so they could realize its shortcomings.
Our Founding Fathers established three branches of government, each with its own powers, along with the ability to "check and balance" the other branches so that (in theory) no part became too powerful. So, dear Sound Offer, it is not possible for the president to order members of Congress to do anything -- he'll have to settle for a Twitter-storm instead.
In addition, let's not forget how many times Mr. Obama was criticized for using executive orders, a presidential tradition that began under the Father of our Country himself, George Washington. Mr. Trump, one of those who incessantly criticized any executive order issued by Obama, has become quite enamored of them since he took office.
I love the smell of irony along with my morning coffee!
Ken Paulk, Columbus
Right outcome
The Senate went ''nuclear " again (last by Senator Reid in 2013) after Senator Schumer and his Democratic caucus voted to "filibuster" the Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch based on purely partisan polarization -- "resistance,” rage against President Trump's presidency and what they felt was a stolen Supreme Court seat from Judge Merrick Garland. Invoking the “nuclear option” (the Reid option) used Article II section 2 which creates no special vote threshold for nominees.
It is ironic that before the filibuster Senator Schumer had explained that his name comes from the word "shomer," which means "guardian." Is he really a "guardian" or the quintessential example of partisanship, self-aggrandizement and the apotheosis of obstructionism?
Certainly Senator Schumer is a bright man, having scored a perfect 2600 on his SATs; however, what one knows does not make one an intellectual. An intellectual's goal is understanding, someone who sees the difference between things (choosing) and the connections between them (collecting). To see things as they are, in themselves and together; to see reality and know more broadly.
Why do our Supreme Justices wear black robes? The black robe that Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch will now wear serves as a reminder to all of what is expected of a judge, "cold neutrality of an impartial judge." As a constitutionalist, Judge Neil Gorsuch will exemplify that "cold neutrality" and will be "an impartial judge" and fulfill the directives of our founding fathers.
Joseph Liss, Columbus
Voters’ remorse
I received a call from one of the American Federation Labor Unions, inviting me to listen/ participate in a telephone “town-hall” meeting. Wanting to hear some of what they were talking about, I listened, then hung up. Why?
I’ll tell you why. When you all’s now-president Donald Trump said that this is what he would do, you folks voted him into office (of course with Russia’s help). Now you want everyone to help you keep your jobs and stop the possibility that funds will be taken from programs that help all Americans. People were so convinced that Trump could deny funding to everyone who is brown, black, yellow and red, and thinking that it would not affect you, my white brother. Well, guess what, the laws apply to all of us, black, brown, red, yellow and white. Please remember that, every law passed governs all of us!
You people want to aggrandize him because he bombed Syria for bombing its own people, then your press secretary, Sean Spicer, made another one of his ignorant, stupid statements, that “Hitler did not gas his own people.” Every one of those German Jews was white and was born, raised and lived in Germany. Because of Hitler, 70 million people died in World War II, with 6 or 7 million of them Jews. Read your history, see the pictures, see the bombing and look at the faces of these men, women and children who were systematically sent to concentration camps, just to be murdered wholesale, for no other reason than they were Jews.
When you vote someone in thinking that it won’t affect you, watch out. For every hole you dig for someone else, the Bible says “you need to dig two, because one will be for you!” Can you hear me now?
Kathy L. Branscomb, Columbus
Good reading
In response to the letter “The mystery of Mary,” we would like to recommend “The Everything Mary Book (The Life and Legacy of the Blessed Mother)” by Jenny Schroedel and Rev. John Schroedel. We found this book at the Columbus North Branch Library.
Another excellent resource would be the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Also, the book “Hail Holy Queen” by Dr. Scott Hahn is quite interesting.
Bernard and Patricia Lankowski, Columbus
Signs, signs …
Why is there a highway sign on the J.R. Allen bypass saying it's 69 miles to Knoxville, Georgia? Is it because Knoxville, Georgia's population is 69? Ridiculous.
Wells Link, Columbus
