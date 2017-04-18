Tactical ‘madness’

In all the fear hype that the press has been spewing lately, there has been one unasked question: Why is North Korea pursuing the development of an ICBM capable of carrying a nuclear warhead? Based on some of the headlines, one might think it is because Kim Jong-un is a madman intent on destroying the U.S.
While Kim Jong-un is impetuous, cruel, feudal, and at times childlike, he and his core cadre have nationalistic reasons for their actions that are following a long arc beginning with the first Kim, Kim Il-sung, and his desires for the Korean Peninsula to be united. The Korean Conflict was the result of that first effort.
The next Kim, Kim Jong-il, the current leader’s father, was pursuing nuclear development years before his son assumed the reins of power. If Kim Jong-un can develop a credible nuclear capability, he can hold the U.S. hostage if, more likely when, he attempts to seize the South. To assure victory, the U.S. must be kept out of the conflict. Kim Jong-un, with a credible nuclear strike capability, could threaten to hit a few West Coast cities if we entered the conflict. Is the U.S. willing to trade a few million Americans for the protection of South Korea? He could threaten Japan, and stop any of the assistance Japan might offer U.S. forces. Kim Jong-un would probably use nuclear weapons tactically against major urban areas, like Seoul, that he would need to bypass.
In the late 1980s, I was the senior analyst for the U.S. Forces Korea and deputy senior analyst for the Combined Forces Korea. I know how prepared the North Koreans were, not only militarily, but mentally. It has been over thirty years since then, and I suspect they have only improved on their defensive and offensive capabilities.
Hallas C. Midgette, Midland
Freedom fallacy
Speaking of runaway entitlements, entirely too many older Americans seem to have forgotten exactly what our right to free speech protects.
The First Amendment does not entitle us to a private venue or a guaranteed audience. It does not entitle us to protection from criticism, protest, or non-violent punishment. It does not entitle us to a public or private debate or discussion if others are not interested in humoring us.
We have the right to our opinions, and the right to voice them in the public space. Nobody is entitled to respect.
Ryan Laskowski, Columbus
Wrong culprit
In a recent essay on his website, Congressman Sanford Bishop decried the 2018 federal budget submitted by President Trump. He wrote that the proposal would be a “recipe for disaster” for the people of the Second Congressional District of Georgia.”
Bishop said that his metric for analyzing legislation is whether or not it improves the lives of the people of southwest Georgia. His editorial reveals a view of the citizens of Southwest Georgia as helpless and totally dependent on the federal government.
Ironically, he said that the proposed budget would “inhibit our nation’s ability to innovate in an increasingly competitive world.” What has inhibited our nation’s ability to innovate is explosive government intrusion and control.
Bishop’s language appears generous and benevolent. There is nothing benevolent or generous in government. Dependence on government assuredly results in the loss of freedom.
Sanford Bishop stands firmly with the left wing of the Democratic Party. His support for bloated government spending has nearly doubled our national debt from 10.6 trillion in 2009 to 19.8 trillion today.
For nearly two and a half decades, Bishop has promoted a philosophy of dependence. The truth is that his philosophy, not Trump’s budget, is the recipe for disaster.
Don Cole, Cordele
Unreality show
As we continue to watch the continuance of the “Apprentice” from its home at Mar-a-Lago, several things are apparent. First, Palm Beach County is suffering catastrophic economic loss directly attributable to Trump’s preference for luxury vs. the White House or Camp David. The local outcry is deafening, but evokes no response.
On April 9, the AP reported that the Trump Administration seeks to gut Social Security by repealing the payroll tax as a way to fund it. Republicans have hated Social Security since it was created by FDR to overcome the Republicans’ Great Depression under Hoover that jeopardized old age security.
Republicans have argued for years that Social Security and Medicare are bankrupting the government. Corporations contribute little presently due to offshoring assets that are not taxed, and if the present social warfare plans succeed, Wall Street will have more money to invest and the likely billions have it drooling at the prospect for acquisition of more filthy lucre.
With the “nuclear option” now in play in the Senate, a simple majority vote can eliminate the nation’s foremost senior safety net and the notion is despicable. What is needed is more contribution from the thieves to meet the cost of living increase in recent years and to enable seniors to live out their lives in dignity.
Do Republicans care? O’Connell and Ryan don’t, and the Apprentice in the White House has no clue. Wake up, America; greatness is not at hand or in the future with this crowd of maniacal assassins. Every element is at risk, but not Wall Street. Will we ever learn? I get it!
Robert John White, Georgetown
