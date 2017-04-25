Miracles indeed

The interview with Dr. Sylvester McRae in the April 23 edition of the L-E brought back memories to when I first saw a delivery as a medical student at Emory University. It was as Dr. McRae said, birth "still a miracle, and it always will be."
In my 44 years of medical practice, I estimate I have delivered around 250 babies, but nothing compared to Dr. McRae. I marvel at how a fertilized human egg the size of a grain of salt can contain all the information to produce a human baby. Each and every time I held a newborn baby in my hands, I too felt the joy of witnessing a miracle.
John S. Rogers, Buena Vista
Civic vigilance
Thank God for the diligence and outspokenness of groups like the Center for American Progress. To start with trivia, their French isn't good — "fait accomplish"? Really? Why not just say "done deal?" Maybe Spell Check is the villain?
As for political cheap talk, of course anyone who levels those accusations at Trump is right on target for everything he has said since the inception of his campaign. In the beginning, it can be assumed he was running tongue-in-cheek, with no expectation of victory. After all, what citizenry would be so stupid as to elect [me] with my total lack of sincerity and experience? He probably had no idea his empty and stupid promises would commit him to accomplishments he has no way of making.
And as for policy — foreign, domestic, financial, political, health, trade, military, or anything else — he has no idea of the implications of his bluster. The only problem with that is he is in the highest office in the land, and in a position where no one would speak truth to such ignorant and volatile power.
The Constitution is being violated; we are being violated. The Center for American Progress and every other concerned citizen needs to be diligent for the first opportunity to stop his foolishness and to remove him from office before he is able to do real and irreversible damage. God help us.
Christopher P. Butzon, Hamilton
Many in need
Saturday, May 13 marks the 25th anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive. Letter carriers walk through the community every day. We come into contact with the sad reality that many of our citizens are facing dire financial circumstances. These are the citizens who have to choose between paying for a good meal and paying the rent.
The need for donations is great. Currently, 1 in 6 Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Thirteen million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. More than 5 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.
Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food item, in a bag or cardboard box, by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13 and your letter carrier will do the rest. Donated food items will be used exclusively to replenish depleted food supplies in the local area.
Gloria Holloway, NALC Branch 546, Columbus
Don’t take it
I think we have all been enraged at the treatment of an airline passenger, worsened by comments from the CEO. All because one individual refused to yield something which he had purchased and would not yield the right that he had paid for. I think that we all could identify, at least for a short instant, with that passenger. That could have been us being abused by a big powerful corporation.
What we don't realize is that this kind of thing happens to us on a daily basis and we just don't recognize it for what it is. We purchase, either with our own funds or with a company-match bought with our sweat equity, something which we need or desire. It is ours. Every day, because of the pooling of our resources and their management, decisions about where we can purchase items or receive services is being made for us, not by us. That right, our right, has been taken away and we have stood idly by, saying "yes, master" with our inactivity.
We, like the passenger, should say no, this is ours. We will not yield to you making decisions that we are forced to accept. We are capable of conscious thought and will purchase goods and services from those who we wish without frequenting those with whom you have made a deal and created a revenue stream for your benefit, not ours.
Believe it or not, there are companies in our midst guilty of just such activity. Our freedom to choose has been taken from us, a freedom that has been purchased through the sacrifices of many, and we just give it up without even a whimper. We have become a nation of sheep. It's time to show some backbone.
Norman W. Davis, Phenix City
