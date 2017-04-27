Eroding American freedom

This is not America anymore. Traumatized Democrats still cannot accept that Donald Trump defeated their candidate, legitimately. So they are determined that we won’t be a great nation anymore. Congressional Democrats are determined to oppose any Republican legislation that does not meet their demands. They are ignoring the very principle that makes our constitutional Republic viable and that enabled it to become the greatest nation on earth: compromise. The ability to reach a consensus on what is best for the American people, and for the world in general, is absolutely necessary.
World War II was fought to rid the world of Hitler’s Nazi tyranny, Mussolini’s fascism and Hirohito’s imperialism for the purpose of restoring freedom to millions of people around the world. Now, we are engaged in a war to defeat liberalism. Too many of our colleges and universities are indoctrinating the students with socialist propaganda and preaching the evils of capitalism. This is a dire threat to the future of our nation. Many of these students are future leaders
Every patriotic American must use his voice in opposition to the destructive force of the highly vocal liberals. They cannot justly call themselves American any longer; they are in fact anti-Americans. Their protest marches generate the violence by anarchists paid by outsiders intent on destroying America. Conservatives are not allowed a voice on campuses of many colleges and universities, Freedom of speech is quelled and considered inflammatory by the liberal administrations and professors.
How did we get to this situation ? By the breakdown of family values and by the absence of the history of this nation being taught in our educational system. Apathy and ignorance spell death to a constitutional form of government.. Concerned Americans must make their voices heard, loud and clear.
Charles Maupin, Columbus
Familiar noise
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) AKA North Korea has consistently ... daily ... broadcast streams of strident vitriol about the Republic of Korea (ROK), AKA South Korea, and the United States. We just don't listen to all of it. Because it is constant, kind of like screaming, and consistently propagandistic, after a while it sounds the same. The tone is much like Jeff Dunham's "Achmed the Dead Terrorist" screaming "We kill you!" To translate this to Southern: Think of a pit bull in a yard behind a chain link fence and you are walking by. It goes crazy, barking, snarling, and foaming at the mouth. If … only if … you open the gate, will it try to rip your throat out. And it can. If you keep walking by, it will settle back down, waiting for the next moment to scare off some possible intruder.
The "possible intruder" in current events was the USS Carl Vinson strike group. North Korea was screaming that it could sink the USS Carl Vinson. North Korea was actually behaving as could be expected. So why the U.S. media hype with headlines similar to "War with North Korea is Imminent!"? With a little research it could easily be found that the North Korean threats were predictable.
I worked Psychological Operations in South Korea for about a year as the Chief PSYOPS for U.S. Forces Korea and as Deputy Chief PSYOPS for Combined Forces Korea. A large portion of our mission was analyzing North Korean broadcasts in context to current events, such as joint U.S. and ROK military exercises. From what I've read, not much has changed.
Hal Midgette, Midland
Hello?
There was a time in the history of the United States when the government responded to the needs of the people. My father, a 33-year U.S. Army vet, now 85 and disabled in a wheelchair, has requested the Russell County sanitation department to make a special pick-up at his property in Hurtsboro. It cost 65 dollars and he is willing and glad to pay it. His son-in-law has made the request on his behalf for two weeks.
The sanitation police has issued a warning because the pile is still there after 2 weeks. Now begins the 3rd week waiting for the Russell County government to perform that job they are tasked with.
I am writing this because repeated calls to make the requested pick-up are ignored.
Elmer Bechdoldt, Russell County
For our safety
I am writing to the editor because my husband always says you and News 3 are partners in weather reporting, and I want everybody to know the hard work they do.
I want to express my appreciation for the way News 3 covered the severe weather we had this month. I have not heard if their coverage saved any lives, but it could have. If that coverage did not happen people could have been hurt.
Bob Jeswald, Kurt Schmitz and Cody Nickel did an outstanding job keeping all of us informed. They were working overtime to help us stay safe. Thanks.
Sometimes I wonder if we are aware of all the people, in all walks of life, who are working to keep us safe. My thanks to the police, firefighters, armed forces and hundreds of others who are working 24 hours a day every day to keep us safe.
Jackson Bayer, Hamilton
Comments