Role modeling?

As a retired educator who was responsible for teaching civility, the virtues of democracy over tyranny, and the functions of democracy that properly benefit all citizens, I am dismayed to see the president contradicting these ideals from the highest seat of power in the world. His attacks on the judiciary and the press, and his pervasive lies contradict everything schools teach in their efforts to develop ethical, informed citizens.
Educators are engaged in a time-honored profession essential to the continued success of a democratic republic. They uphold basic American values and ideals upon which this country was founded. Those who represent us in Washington share an obligation to speak out for students who represent the future of this great nation. Our state and national representatives should examine critically the policies being advanced by this administration, publicly respond to unsubstantiated statements and obvious lies, stand up on behalf of all of us and speak truth to power.
Our children are fully aware of what is happening in our nation. Recently, a group of fifth graders was asked to describe President Trump using only one word. A few of the descriptions were positive such as: “leader.” Some were neutral: “rich” and “businessman.” Most were negative: “untruthful,” “unexperienced,” and “confused.”
Our classrooms and institutions have a policy of zero tolerance for bullying. Students across this nation are taught to stand up to bullies and speak out for right. Surely our leaders cannot be held to a lesser standard. Our state and national leaders are our voice and a critical part of the community that unites to raise our children. Teachers need them to model ethical, moral behavior and civil discourse and to speak publicly and loudly when our president and others do otherwise.
“Left or right, we all know wrong.”
Suzanne F. Burdeshaw, Columbus
U.S. Brown Shirts
I have been watching the ongoing drama at Berkeley, out in sunny California. The other night, after watching Berkeley students on the news, I watched an old World War II movie. I was struck by the similarity of tactics our young socialists shared with the Brown Shirts of the movie.
All the Berkeley kids needed were brown shirts and funny hats. A little goose stepping would have completed the picture.
I don't know why I am so surprised; “Nazi” was the nickname for the National Socialist German workers party. I recognize that progressives are so confused that they call guys like me a fascist! Disturbing as it may be to consider the implications. Hitler, Mussolini, and Stalin were all socialists.
If the Brown Shirt fits, wear it!
Sam Nelson, Columbus
Climate hoax
I see that the hoax of "man-made climate change" has come to CSU. Of course the science department at CSU has been an evolution pushing, God-denying group for years. Whatever change there may be in the climate is due to the activity of the sun, not man. In fact, retired senior NASA atmospheric scientist John L. Casey revealed that solar cycles are largely responsible for warming periods on Earth – not human activity.
The real issue is the money and power to control lives. People like former Vice President Al Gore, whose wealth in 2001 was somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 million and as 2016 had risen to $100 million, have profited handsomely; Gore struck gold with "climate change."
I wonder if the science department told the audience that the agencies telling us that the temperature has been rising over the last 20 years have been falsifying their data?
There is no reason to fear the climate, as the Creator of the climate is still on the throne and is still in control. I am reminded of the promise of God to Noah in Genesis 8:22: "While the earth remains, Seedtime and harvest, Cold and heat, Winter and summer, And day and night Shall not cease."
Charles M. Yarbrough, Columbus
Wrong again, Roy
Ex- Chief Justice Roy Moore said the Supreme Court has destroyed marriage. He’s wrong. No judge, no magistrate, no judicial hearing can dent it, damage it, or destroy it.
Moore claimed Judge Myron Thompson issued an unlawful order, which held Moore must remove the 10 Commandments monument from the state judicial building due to its unconstitutionality. Moore refused; he had a right to “acknowledge God.” Isaiah charged judges to promote justice, help the down and out, stand up for the homeless, and go to bat for the defenseless. That’s acknowledging God.
Suppose an Islamic judge adorned an Alabama judicial building with a boulder emblazoned with the Prophet Mohammed's teachings. Imagine the reaction that would incite from Moore and his Mooreites. Do you think they’d exude calmness or concord?
Moore dispatched his so-called status update to probate judges six months after the U.S. Supreme Court, in Obergefell v. Hodges, legalized same-sex marriage. However, Moore failed to demand the probate judges enforce the new ruling. Why? Instead, he declared an obsolete law remained in full effect. Quite an update.
Moore, his job jeopardized, reversed course. He wanted to clarify a misunderstanding: His order to defy the Supreme Court wasn’t an order after all. Oh.
This denial, birthed by desperation, reeked of convenience and crassness.
Marc D. Greenwood, Camp Hill, Ala.
