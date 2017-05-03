Little-known day of tribute

As we write these words, over 16,000 members of the United States Foreign Service are serving our country around the world. America’s diplomats and development professionals help prevent the spread of conflict, open markets for U.S. goods, assist Americans abroad, negotiate agreements in line with U.S. goals, report on threats to the U.S. homeland, and work alongside our military colleagues on a range of missions, from stabilizing Iraq to earthquake relief in Haiti.
Few of our fellow citizens realize how challenging and important the work of the Foreign Service is to our nation. We proudly served in the Foreign Service for a combined total of 49 years with the U.S. Information Agency and the U.S. Department of State.
Many are not aware that in 1996 the United States Senate designated the first Friday in May as “American Foreign Service Day.” It is on this day that members of the Foreign Service around the world and here at home come together to recognize and celebrate the thousands of people who commit their lives to serving the U.S. abroad and the impact their work has on us all.
Our beautiful state is home to many Foreign Service members and their families. We can only hope that America’s diplomats, and the important work they do, will be in your thoughts this May 5. It is also our hope that our fellow countrymen take this time to get to know the Foreign Service, learn about what they do, and realize the indispensable role that these extraordinary patriots play in protecting and serving America’s people, interests and values.
Myriam Johnston Hallock, Bainbridge Cowell Jr., Columbus
Barbaric practice
Female circumcision, also known as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), is a surgical removal of the external female genitalia and the suturing of the vulva, a procedure called infibulation. It involves the removal of the clitoris and the inner and outer labia and closure of the vulva. A small hole is left for the passage of urine and menstrual fluid. The vagina is opened at marriage for intercourse and again for childbirth. The procedure is typically carried out by female circumcisers using a blade and no anesthesia.
Female circumcision is an attempt to control women's sexuality. It is carried out by women who see it as a source of honor, and who fear that failing to have their daughters and granddaughters circumcised will expose them to social exclusion. In some societies, an uncircumcised girl is expected to grow into a street woman. Some believe it's a religious requirement.
Female circumcision is practiced in parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, and within communities from countries in which the practice is common. In 2016, it is estimated that 200 million girls and women living in 30 countries (27 African, Indonesia, Iraq, and Yemen) have undergone the procedure.
Female circumcision harms the physical and emotional health of women throughout their lives. Common complications include swelling, excessive bleeding, pain, urine retention, and healing problems. It also causes higher risk of problems during pregnancy and childbirth, increases neonatal mortality, and makes intercourse painful and not enjoyable by the female. About 10-20 babies/1000 deliveries die as a result of FGM.
Female circumcision is condemned by the United Nations and outlawed in the U.S.
Salman Elawad, Phenix City
Demonic plan
Our tax evader-in-chief thinks that corporate America, notably himself, is being gouged by pervasive tax laws that must be reversed. Some of you may recall W’s 2008 economic collapse and the “too big to fail” nonsense that followed, thereby promoting a bailout of egregious felons by us, the taxpayers. What did we get? More of the same, and the same felons now want more.
Trump has been audited by IRS for fifteen15 years, and who knows what he has earned, has paid in taxes, or what he is worth? Despite four bankruptcies and thousands of lawsuits by entities and people he has robbed of their labor and resources, he wants more room to deceive and avoid accountability.
He’s not alone. Try this one on for size. Microsoft reported profits of $168,481,000,000 (2009-2015), of which, $124,000,000,000 was held offshore. It claimed tax breaks during the same years totaling $22,303,350,000. Under Trump’s proposed tax plan, Microsoft would benefit an additional $28,077,142,857. That’s $50 billion in tax breaks. Between 2009-2015, Microsoft spent $56,361,000 lobbying for tax relief, tax innovation and increased credit to adjust and offset its earnings
What could $50 billion be used for other than Microsoft greed? When divided by the USAID Water Strategy protocols, it constitutes 147.4% of the cost to provide clean water and sanitation services to everyone on earth who lacks both necessities. Microsoft isn’t alone. There are more than 50 corporations with identical footprints and Trump is among them.
Wake up, Trumpoids. The daily rants and ignorant policy choices defy governance of anyone but the thieves he has surrounded himself with. This isn’t fake news; it’s gospel.
Robert John White, Georgetown
