Progress in Winterfield improvement effort has been gratifying

It’s been a little over a year since our city leaders turned their attention to the Winterfield community, charging city departments with creating a plan to improve the neighborhood. Among the calls from residents for increased police patrols and improved fire safety was the need to increase beautification projects.
University of Georgia Extension, Trees Columbus, and Keep Columbus Beautiful accepted the challenge, partnering with the J. Barnett Woodruff Boys and Girls Club to revitalize the club’s garden and lead a weekly gardening class for students.
As the University of Georgia Agriculture and Natural Resources agent here in Columbus, I got to lead the students in planting the garden, learning about nature and the environment, and working together as a team. A few weeks ago, they began harvesting the fruits of their labor: watermelons so big it took a team to haul them inside. These provided a healthy and tasty summer snack at the club and were shared with hard-working staff and volunteers as well.
Obviously this is just a small success in a community facing many challenges. But listening to club members brag about their garden while snapping photos of marigolds and honeybees was proof that a little effort can make a difference.
UGA’s Master Gardener Extension Volunteers will continue this gardening program with weekly classes this fall. We are excited to be a small part of the Winterfield community in Columbus.
Anne Randle, Columbus
Invaluable asset
The Chattahoochee Valley Library has been a helpful resource for our family. Christina and Amie, talented employees at the North Columbus branch, have been amazingly helpful by teaching free individual and group technology classes. Checking out the Georgia State Park Pass has enabled us to have free admission to FDR’s Little White House and free parking at FDR State Park and Providence Canyon State Park.
Though we haven't used the Atlanta Zoo and Go Fish Educational Center in Perry's free passes, the library is wise to offer them to patrons to check out.
Thank you, Chattahoochee Valley Library, for encouraging learning.
Janet West, Midland
Above and beyond
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to commend James E. “Jim” Butler Jr. of Butler Wooten & Peak LLP in Columbus on his significant contribution toward the establishment of a Veterans Legal Services Clinic at the University of Georgia School of Law.
Through his financial support and encouragement of fellow UGA Law alumni to join the effort, Mr. Butler is spearheading the creation of the clinic, which will have a dual purpose: providing legal assistance to military veterans as well as valuable training for law students and new lawyers. Mr. Butler’s lead contribution to his alma mater was made in memory of his father, who was a Navy fighter pilot. Four other Columbus attorneys — Joel O. Wooten, Kenneth M. Henson Jr., G. Sanders Griffith III and Pete Robinson — also made initial contributions.
According to UGA Law School Dean Peter B. “Bo” Rutledge, the initiative will help veterans with their benefit claims and other issues, serve as a resource for veterans and lawyers throughout the state and provide financial aid for veterans who are returning to law school. The clinic will be a tremendous addition to the existing legal services programs for service members and veterans in Georgia, including the successful Military Legal Assistance Program of the State Bar of Georgia and the Voluntary Clinic for Veterans at Emory Law School.
Jim Butler’s colleagues in the State Bar of Georgia are proud of his generous, forward-thinking leadership of this effort on behalf of legal education in our state and, especially, the veterans who served our country in protection of the rights and freedoms afforded to all Americans.
Brian D. “Buck” Rogers, President, State Bar of Georgia
Opioid abuse
Opioid abuse is now a serious epidemic in the United States. Prescription opioids are drugs manufactured to be used during surgery and to treat severe pain.
More than 60,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016. Every day, 91 Americans die from an opioid overdose (that includes prescription opioids, heroin and morphine). From 2,000 to 2016 more than half a million Americans died from drug overdoses. Deaths from prescription opioids have more than quadrupled since 1999.
The use of prescription opioids can have a number of side effects, even when taken as prescribed: addiction and dependence, confusion, depression, low levels of testosterone that can result in lower sex drive, and more.
The most popular recreational drug in the world is ecstasy, also known as molly. This illicit drug is popular in nightclubs and all-night dance parties. It increases the activity in three brain chemicals: dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. |
President Donald Trump cited statistics saying that deaths stemming from opioid overdoses had skyrocketed in recent years and had become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. Experts recommend the use of the drug naloxone, also known as narcan, to reverse opioid overdose. They also recommend aggressive actions from police officers and prosecutors to help curb the problem of drug trafficking.
Salman Elawad, Phenix City
