Gold Star debacle descended into political hell

Just when we thought we are as low we could go, the President, a Representative and the press take us to another circle of Hell. Dante counted only nine; but we are well into double digits.
The President responds to a question, wings it, and then has to cash the check his mouth wrote. He gets some coaching, makes the call to a now Gold Star wife and mother, and coveys his sympathies using words that have comforted others. But alas, also on the call is a member of the Resistance — a Representative who promptly voices outrage at the words used by the President, forgetting that she had indeed used the exact same phrase when speaking of the death of the FBI agents, to wit, those who serve accept their fate. The Chief of Staff tries to set things straight and for his efforts is called a liar and a racist for his words and because he went to school in a certain section of Boston. The Representative likewise hurls the racist/white supremacist epithets at the President.
This is not a “free speech” nor a “can’t we all just get along” observation. This is a “cry wolf” comment. Humans are long aware of their differences, be they appearance or power. Greeks justified slavery on the basis of race and human nature, and after a couple thousand years, the Third Reich finally gave it a formal name: racism. And now, every day in every medium, someone is calling someone in the White House a racist. Even if all they have is where the fellow attended third grade.
Why does every disagreement between the White House and the Resistance devolve to a charge of racism? Simple – metaphysically, society has descended to the same circle as a nursery school playground.
Michael Fox, Midland
Best option
I looked at the proposed options for the Government Center in the Oct. 5 Ledger-Enquirer. Costwise, I think renovating and adding new buildings with a new parking garage will be the best deal for the city. You can keep the government parking under the tower.
To me the existing tower is impressive. It is my understanding that to demolish the tower alone would cost $108 million. We need leaders who are good stewards with the taxpayers’ money.
This should be put out for competitive bids, not just two or three. There could be state or federal money available for projects like this.
The existing building was built by Jordan Construction Co. To me this is a well-built structure.
Allen Hobbs, Columbus
At our expense
Trump’s lapdog, Vice President Pence, broke a tie and killed legislation that would have given consumers legal recourse when harmed or wronged by financial institutions. Another example of “draining the swamp.”
The Trump White House is replete with Wall Street and banking executives. All the tweets and name-calling put forth by our President can’t alter the facts. The only “draining” under Trump will be of working Americans’ pocketbooks. Just look at the so-called tax reform proposal, which increases the deficit by $1.5 trillion and drastically reduces taxes on the wealthy.
Our citizens need to wake up and realize that this name-calling and finger-pointing is just a smokescreen to keep the real purpose of Trump and his henchmen from scrutiny. A leopard can’t change its spots, and our draft-dodging, lying women-groping, bullying President can’t, either.
Ray James, Columbus
Walk for life
Thank you, Chattahoochee Valley, for your participation of nearly 500 walkers in the Annual Sickle Cell Walk/Parade on September 16. Your contributions have provided $8,000 for sickle cell clients in the lower Chattahoochee region from this event.
We really appreciate the support of : Fourth Street Baptist Church congregation and Reverend J.H. Flakes, III, Fourth Street Baptist Church Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, School Board member Pat Hugley Green, Congressman Sanford Bishop’s field representative Elaine Gillispie, officers of the Sheriff’s Department, W.H. Spencer High Band and students, Kendrick High Cheerleaders and students, Principal, Dr. Alonzo James, Assistant Principal, Mr. Michael Davis, Masons and Eastern Star organizations, G.W. Carver High students, Central High students, and all other volunteers.
We extend a special thank you to our corporate sponsors: The Courier Eco Latino Newspaper, American Red Cross, Aflac, Columbus Times Newspaper, Greater Columbus Business and Professional Women’s Club of NANBPWC, Inc., Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Inc. and Kappa Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc.
Many thanks to our vendors: Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia Mobile Laboratory Unit for providing sickle cell testing, WellCare of Georgia, Inc., Forrest B. Johnson and Associates, and other vendors who provided food and refreshment items.
Thank you, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Columbus Council for proclaiming September as Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month in our city! Thanks to all local media outlets for excellent coverage of the campaign events, especially to WTVM News and Davis Broadcasting, Inc.!
The Association of Sickle Cell, Lower Chattahoochee Region provides assistance to sickle cell families to help them have a better quality of life. For more information, call (706) 505-2923/ (706) 566-6329.
Lois N. Williams, President
