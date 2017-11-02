Tuesday's Columbus L-E front page story was an example of how to lie and mislead with innuendo. Special counsel Mueller was tasked with investigating Russian influence in the election. This was based on the fake "Russian Dossier" which is now known to have been paid for by the Clinton campaign. The charges made were from actions that took place 2 years before the election and had nothing to do with the campaign. For ten months there has been talk of "collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia. First, there is no crime called "collusion." Second, there have only been lies and rumors and no facts. Third, if influencing a foreign political campaign is illegal we need to arrest Obama. He used millions of US taxpayer dollars to influence the Israeli election to help a politician he supported.
An investigation should begin with something substantial. For example, if Russia, which even Democrats recently agree is an unfriendly power, wanted to buy 20% of all of the uranium that the U.S. has. Remember, uranium is used to make nuclear bombs. So the Russians arrange for a Canadian group to buy the uranium and the sale and subsequent transfer to Russia was approved by Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration. And, oh by the way, during this process $145 million of donations are made by the foreign participants to the Clinton "Family Foundation." Bill Clinton also got double his usual speaking fee to talk to a bank that was involved and met directly with Putin. That is the very definition of quid pro quo, corruption by those who, like Harvey Weinstein, considered themselves above the law.
Mr. Mueller, please investigate the real Russian influence crime. It is the Democratic elephant in the room.
John B. Stephens, Columbus
Civic failure
Columbus, we must assume that our law enforcement is doing its job the best they can to get criminals off the streets, and that the DA's Office is doing the best they can to keep criminals from returning to the street, so this must mean we, as a community, are not doing OUR job when we are empaneled as jurors. I'm stunned at how in a documented gang killing that 3 men were found "not guilty" of "criminal gang activity." Seriously, how can a jury deny that killing is not a "criminal gang activity"? Did the jury just tell us that "we" have gotten to the point that we accept killing another is "routine gang activity"?
Hal Kirven, Columbus
Respectfully differ
The “My choice” letter writer (Oct. 31) went to great lengths pointing out his religious ties and ethnicity. Although I find his stance courageous, I question how well informed he is.
Roy Moore has wrapped himself in a moral toga using the Ten Commandments statue and gay rights as shields. A moral stance is one thing, but a judge flouting the law is another. Alabama judges, not Washington, removed Moore from the bench, not once but twice, for not upholding the law. In the process, he stiffed taxpayers with $500,000 of his legal bills.
Slavery, poll taxes, segregated schools and other long-abandoned racist Jim Crow policies are still in our Alabama Constitution. In 2004 (and again in 2012), a bipartisan group of lawmakers attempted to scrub this archaic trash from our state constitution only to be successfully opposed by the vocal Moore.
Moore raided his Foundation for Moral Law coffers for $1 million. He lied and didn’t report this income to the IRS. And let’s not forget his wife was paid a salary for running the charity.
The writer claims Jones is “openly pro-abortion.” A PAC supporting Moore is even running ads claiming Jones supports “late term” abortions and “abortions on demand.” Jones has made it clear he supports a woman’s right to choose, but “will follow the law — whatever it says.” That’s a novel approach when comparing Doug Jones to a Sunday Christian like Roy Moore.
James H. Centric, Phenix City
Hallowed ground
Upon returning from Operation Iraqi Freedom, I had a difficult time adjusting to life at home and in college. Then a college friend invited me to join him at Big River Forest in Illinois — an experience that profoundly changed my life.
Time spent in nature — in places like our national parks — improved my mental well-being, social skills and resiliency. Now I assist fellow veterans in the opportunity to enjoy our national parks at their best.
Unfortunately, some of these special places need help, too. Our National Park System has an estimated $11.3 billion in backlogged deferred maintenance. The NPS manages and protects 156 parks that commemorate military history, including 25 national battlefields, 14 national cemeteries, and about 500 fortifications and earthworks.
The good news is that bipartisan legislation, the National Park Service Legacy Act (S. 751/H.R. 2584), would create a dedicated funding source.
In Georgia, Fort Frederica on St. Simons Island needs over $2 million, Andersonville National Historic Site $12 million, and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site over $13 million in deferred maintenance. Please join me in calling on Congress to pass the National Park Service Legacy Act to ensure the sacrifices and stories of veterans will not be forgotten.
Lornett Vestal, Atlanta
