Roy Moore a Christian martyr? Oh, please ...

Ex-Judge Roy Moore violated the law of the land, which compelled the Alabama Court of Judiciary to twice eject him from office. Moore exudes a Napoleonic aura, a P.T. Barnum flair for promotion, all packaged with a Christian veneer. Moore’s brother even suggested Moore’s travails approximate Christ’s persecution.
Hogwash. Christ, the sinless One, was crucified, the sacrifice for sin. Moore practices a Christianity obsessed with same-sex marriage and abortion as the sins to denounce. However, Moore’s proclamations neglect what Christ deemed vital — justice, mercy, and faithfulness.
Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential candidacy was rocked by a 2005 video in which Trump bragged how he forced kisses on women and grabbed their genitals. Jeff Sessions and Ben Carson justified Trump’s self-proclaimed sexual assault, and later Trump appointed them to Cabinet posts. Now, Trump calls for Moore to withdraw if the allegations are substantiated. What brazenness.
Moore has denied wrongdoing. He said he didn’t know Leigh Corfman, never talked to her, and never had any contact with her. In addition, he’s intimated he’ll produce evidence that vindicates him. This story’s timing multiplies questions, and must be corroborated.
A biblical precept — to whom much is given, much is required — would have benefitted Moore. The allegations point to a time when Moore, an assistant DA, should have conducted himself with propriety, especially with females.
Marc D. Greenwood, Camp Hill, Ala.
‘Amazing’ indeed
Our new slogan is "We Do Amazing"; and although some may disagree, the fact is that Columbus does.
Let me give you an example. On November 7, at the Heard Theater, Stacy and I attended a concert by the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus. These young people were absolutely "amazing." Mr. Boris Abramov, a noted violinist also participated. What a highlight!
The adult leadership such as Jim Palmer, Stephanie Payne, and Jasmine Agyemangdo do an "amazing" job, as does the Board of Offices chaired by Karen Lewis.
When you consider our future leaders in all facets of life, I assure you most if not all, will come from the ranks of the YOGC. When you consider crime prevention programs that actually work, think Youth Orchestra.
Isn't it "amazing" that our community, such as families of these young people, leaders and citizens have the care and concern of these young people that they support the Youth Orchestra?
Amazing.
Bob Poydasheff, Columbus
Deafening silence
On November 9, the Washington Post published an article detailing sexual molestation accusations from four women against Roy Moore. These statements were consistent across multiple interviews, confirmed by 30 witnesses, and none of these women spoke out until approached by the Post. This is as far from fake news as it gets.
And yet, my elected officials have said nothing about it. Where is your outrage?
And it’s not only elected officials. Polls indicate the race is still tied and testimonials suggest some people are more likely to vote for Mr. Moore now than they were before. Really? We’re electing a man who gave up his job based on the “sanctity of marriage” but is comfortable dating a teenager less than half his age if he had the permission of her mother? (Which, by the way, none of the legal guardians of the girls in the Post article gave).
Let’s recap. Anthony Weiner. Kevin Spacey. Harvey Weinstein. Louis C.K. Accused of unwanted sexual advances, and imprisoned, charged, or careers ruined. Roy Moore is accused of child molestation, and Jim Ziegler uses Mary and Joesph and Jesus to say it’s OK.
Denounce and reject this child molesting monster. We must consider what message we are sending as Alabamians to America.
Mark Davis, Phenix City
Character test
I watched a wonderful showing on TCM of “Cinema Paradiso” (1989) that depicted war-torn remnants of WWII in Giancaldo, Sicily. Employment was scarce, poverty abounded and hope of upward mobility was nil. Despite this depressing reality, the locals flocked to a village cinema that showed films from around the world. It became the sole means of escape from deprival and it was cherished accordingly.
In one scene, the beloved cinema operator was asked what he thought about a man. He replied: “I choose my friends for their looks and my enemies for their intelligence.” The remark was quite telling and caused me to liken it to the current malaise and despair in this penal colony. Blacks, Latinos, Asians, Islamists, LGBT, poor people, organized labor, etc., don’t look very well, thus are not friends of the ignoramus-in-chief who has herded felons and morons to do his bidding to destroy the republic and reap all of its assets.
His friends are white supremacists, homophobes, religious fundamentalists and politicians who have emerged from gross gerrymandering and corrupt political influence that defies constitutional governance. His enemies are those with intelligence, public schools and universities and newscasters that publicize his corruption, and have seemingly influenced a recent voters’ response that is an inspiration to those of us who demand better.
If Sicilians could distinguish friend from enemy using the same criteria; then do you choose to aid and abet this criminality and injustice, or do you possess the intelligence to condemn and resist it? I’m a proud and committed enemy! Ciao.
Robert John White, Georgetown
