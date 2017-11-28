Greg Camp’s leadership will not end with his retirement

As Colonel (Ret) Greg Camp retires from the National Infantry Museum Foundation, Columbus will not lose a great leader. Besides continuing to serve as a fundraising consultant for the Foundation, which he is good at, I can tell you from my close association with him over the years, a huge part of his heart and soul will remain connected to the museum.
I cannot honestly say that I am impressed with “We Do Amazing,” but Greg has “done amazing” at the Infantry Museum and in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer has appropriately recognized MG (Ret.) Jerry White and Ben Williams for their parts in making it happen. Greg was often the man behind the scenes pulling it all together. He is humble and seeks no glory or fanfare and is quick to pass credit on to the staff. Over the years, he has built a professional staff that makes great things happen. They are a team that work together displaying great professionalism and impressive customer service.
In addition to his museum duties, Greg has fulfilled numerous leadership roles in the community. From Rotary to his church and a multitude of other non-profit organizations, he has truly been a community leader. Supported by a wonderful wife, Joanie, they are an effective team. We are extremely fortunate to have them as citizens of our great city.
Carmen Cavezza, Lt. Gen. (ret.), Chairman Emeritus, National Infantry Museum Foundation
‘Flexible’ morality
All politics being local, the L-E’s Sound Offs and Letters to the Editor of late have focused on the recently disclosed but twoscore-years-old allegations of the salacious failings of Justice Moore in the company of teenage girls.
This letter is not about dredging up ancient sins. President Bush was confronted with a long-buried DUI just as President Trump was surprised to learn his remarks 11 years earlier had been taped and saved like a fine wine for just the right occasion. Each took their case to the Tribunal of the Electorate and prevailed. Justice Moore likewise waits for the Court to convene and render its verdict.
This letter is instead about the contortions that society is currently undertaking as we try to ride out the #metoo tsunami. While the Kennedy brothers philandered, and even committed manslaughter on one occasion, without penalty, the ebb and flow of attention paid to harassment got serious with Anita Hill’s accusations against Justice Thomas and later President Clinton’s Kennedyesque behaviors.
A comment in The Guardian by Jill Abramson: “I’m all for zero tolerance of sexual misconduct. In practice, I worry it could result in a backlash that ends up hurling us to the way things were before Anita Hill.”
Really? Senator Kennedy — President Clinton — Mr. Weinstein were bestowed with apologias and cones of silence because of their power and posture. Equally strong arguments are being made for Justice Moore — he is needed to secure the Republican majority (such as it is). And so she argues that Senator Franken should be given a pass because he is a “passionate, zealous defender of women’s rights” and is needed in the Senate.
Sorry folks — if it is wrong, it is always wrong.
Michael Fox, Midland
On our tab?
It has now been publicized that members of the United States Congress have settled with pages on sexual harassment charges, and settlements have been from taxpayer money.
How can this be accounted for in what is supposed to be a transparent budget process? And are the offenders permitted to deduct the settlements as lawful business expenses? The nondisclosure should apply to the participants, not those paying the bill from our taxes.
Jake Lark, Columbus
Time to ‘diversify’
As a small business owner in Columbus, I am compelled to inform or remind the Ledger-Enquirer that there is a lot more to Columbus than just the few blocks of "Uptown Columbus."
Every time there is an occasion (such as Small Business Saturday) to talk to a business, the same few businesses are interviewed or featured. While I think I understand why this is, or "how this works," I believe I speak for the other 99% of Columbus businesses when I say we don't like being ignored and this could be yet another reason for dwindling readership.
I am impressed with what has been accomplished in downtown Columbus, but it but one small part of the whole.
Steve Saunders, Columbus
Superb resource
I am an avid reader, and use our public library frequently. The Chattahoochee Valley Library system ranks among the best I have ever used. We are able to search for books online, reserve them, have the book sent to our preferred location, and then be notified when it is available.
This past Monday I took advantage of another available service. Our local Indivisible Columbus group had wanted to see the documentary about climate change called “An Inconvenient Sequel.” I contacted the library and asked if it was possible for them to get the title. When Holly and Wanda contacted me again, they said they could get the title and would show it at their free movie event in November. About 50 people enjoyed this excellent film.
Thanks to all the library employees and their hard work.
Judy Barnett, Fortson
