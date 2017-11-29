This might be our best opportunity for infrastructure repair and improvement

In last Wednesday’s paper, an article about the United States becoming the undisputed leader in oil and gas net exporters over the next few years caught my attention.
So even though Hurricane Harvey made a serious impact in the Houston refining area and the prices did rise some 30 cents for a few months, most prices are back to what passes for normal around here, at an average of $2.29 per gallon. It has been higher in the past.
Here's an idea: the State of Georgia could add an extra nickel to the price of gasoline and diesel and raise significant funds for infrastructure projects currently on the waiting list for funding.
There is one caveat: The funds should be in a protected account so no politician(s) can use them for their own personal slush fund, and all contracts should be by open bid.
Never miss a local story.
I don't believe anyone would miss a few nickels over a month’s driving, and if the projects are contracted and priced fairly and competitively, we should see an improvement in our highways, streets and bridges. Just an idea.
Michael Wade, Ellerslie
Offensive defense
The (Nov. 22) “Political ambush” author did a superb job of attacking the victim a second time. His characterization of a Roy Moore accuser was distasteful.
Are the tears of an elderly man reminiscing the loss of his wife fake? Does a war veteran cease having PTSD at the forty-year mark? Does a rape victim forget the trauma at a given point? These are life-changing events that scar the psyche.
Moore’s supporters challenge sexual misconduct accusations as a “hatchet job by the liberal press and Democrats,” and question the timing. But they forget Pandora’s box was only opened 16 months ago with Donald Trump’s “grab them by the …” tape. Two months ago, the Harvey Weinstein exposé opened the floodgates.
Women have had enough. They no longer suffer in silence or fear the repercussions of being victimized a second time.
I have re-examined my own moral compass. I no longer question the credibility of Bill Clinton’s four accusers. I also don’t accept Trump’s absolute denials in light of the accusations by 13 women. Nor do I accept Roy Moore’s denial carte blanche given eight former children have now stepped forward.
The author asked, “Who gains from this?” Not Democrats, not Republicans, but society. My hope is that through the courage of these women, my daughters and granddaughter will not have to run that same gauntlet.
The author pointed out that one Moore accuser worked for the Clinton campaign, implying an ulterior motive. Yet three accusers claim to have voted for Trump. I’m not sure they will be so inclined in the future.
James H. Centric, Phenix City
Local interest
We still have another year of John Pezold's personal interests to live with as the House District 133 representative … I hope we survive. This year, he's decided to back Buzz Brockway for Secretary of State in spite of Columbus' own Josh McKoon running for the same post. Pezold's "excuse" is that he made a promise before he knew McKoon would run. Does this not reek of "backroom political promises"?
Buzz Brockway may be a very good choice..and if he should get the call, I'll probably vote for him. (I'll send his campaign a donation should he win the primary.) But winning is the key for Georgia's future, and if Brockway wins, there is little chance Columbus's Democratic-leaning populace will help. If Josh McKoon is the Republican choice, Columbus and Georgia both win. Having the Secretary of State from Columbus will be a plum for us, and if Josh McKoon is the Republican choice, even the L-E will have to consider that what's best is having a local citizen in office rather than endorsing whomever the Democrats nominate.
I have one question to ask Pezold: What did he get in return for making a promise to support Brockway? Surely Brockway would understand if he broke away to support Josh McKoon. And I'm pretty sure if an elected representative of of Brockway's hometown of Lawrenceville were in the same predicament because he/she committed to an out-of-towner before knowing about Brockway's intentions, the other candidate would understand.
Hal Kirven, Columbus
Costly, ugly
As I drove down Cherokee Avenue, I noticed the new parking lot built for Columbus High School students.
The expenses incurred in acquiring the property for this new parking lot as well as the costs for constructing it are nothing short of exorbitant. I understand that CHS students needed more parking spaces, but I do not think it was necessary to compromise a neighborhood to achieve this new parking lot. If existing parking lots were not adequate for the number of students drivers, Columbus High should have taken steps to live with those parking lots.
The most logical solution would have been to limit the number of students drivers. For example, driving to school and parking on campus could have been limited to juniors and seniors. However, this horribly expensive parking lot was created. It has been landscaped, but it still looks like some type of burial mound. Only in Columbus!
Thomas Orr, Columbus
Comments