Sad occasion for Girl Scouts

As one of a “Four Generation” Girl Scout family, I am extremely saddened by the latest development of our local Council. My understanding is that the camp is being sold due to “budgetary issues.” The council has had its ups and downs financially as most all organizations of this nature do. However, the community has given tremendous support for years.
My mother, Eva D. Ulrich, served as president of the Concharty Girl Scout Council for seven years (along with years of GS service at Fort Benning). In the 1958/59 timeframe she was on the Girl Scout Board when the property was purchased on Pine Mountain. Although a military family (retired in Columbus), we supported Camp Concharty through the years with leadership, with children, nieces, and grandchildren. I was the camp director for three summers, while my two daughters were campers/councilors many summers.
Of our four generations, two are very involved in Virginia Scouting. In one area alone, there are four Girl Scout camps that are so popular that there are waiting lists every year. My question: If Girl Scouts can be successful other places, then why not here?
As one of the “Elders,” I have watched some very loyal and caring adult Girl Scouts here in Columbus struggle to carry on the programs, to instill the ideals of scouting and to provide the best role models possible. They deserve more support from Council, not less. By selling Camp Concharty, the community is losing a great resource and the Girl Scouts are losing one of the best sites for team building, survival skills training and just plain ole “good clean fun.” What a crying shame.
Eva Ulrich Chappelle,
Columbus
Customer ‘service’?
I used to love shopping — I called it therapy. Now, not so much.
I hate to see that Macy’s is one of the stores in peril, but most of the other stores of that type are not much better. When I walk in from the parking lot, it is dark, geared to hip-hop or such, and has a floor that looks constantly under repair. Know what I don’t see? An employee. No one to guide me to whatever I may be looking for, and signs don’t always help. Go to the other end of the mall — same situation. Even Dillard's has fallen to the “do it yourself” status.
At the so-called home improvement stores, I have this strange idea that the employees should know more about the products and their use than I do. If I had all the answers, I wouldn’t need to ask anyone. I find very few employees who know anything about the departments in which they work, and get tired of hearing how shorthanded (by design) they are — if you can find them at all. Call buttons have been removed, and the ones that remain are rarely answered. “Help needed in the wire cutting area …” Really?
Clothing stores, seemingly all the chain stores, no longer have roaming associates to assist customers. We might as well just shop online. Customer service is a thing of the past. Let’s try catering to the customer again and see if business improves!
L.M. Tryon, Columbus
Health care bargain
For about 20 cents I can make a poor man’s EpiPen consisting of one 1-cc syringe with a 27g needle attached and filled with .3cc of 1:1000 solution of adrenaline. Keep in a dark container such as a toothpaste box or your eyeglasses container.
Paying $600 for two EpiPens is a ripoff. Where there's a will, there's a way. Any doctor with these two supplies would probably give it to their patients for free.
R.A. Valentine, Phenix City
Superb talent
Ron Anderson has been broadly and rightly praised for his humanity, but I’ve not seen any comment about his acting ability. He was a great actor, and I think his portrayal of Lennie Small in Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” was the finest acting performance I’ve ever seen on the Springer mainstage. I was so hopeful that he would be able and that they would cast him in January’s coming production. The bell does toll for us.
Andy Moye, Columbus
Healthy options
With the new school year starting, parents’ to-do lists are now filled with shopping for school clothes, school supplies, and school food. That’s right — school food!
In past years, our nation's schools were used by the USDA as a dumping ground for surplus meat and dairy commodities. Then came President Obama’s Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 requiring double the servings of fruits and vegetables, more whole grains, less sodium and fat, and no meat for breakfast. The guidelines are supported by 86 percent of Americans.
As parents, we need to involve our own children and school cafeteria managers in promoting healthy, plant-based foods in our own schools.
Jeffery Bauman, Columbus
Comments