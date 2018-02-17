Agent Orange: Cruelest remnant of the Vietnam War

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:42 Learn why Buddhist monks spent 29 hours creating a sacred sand mandala, then symbolically dismantled it and poured the sand into the Chattachoochee River Pause 2:11 Agent Orange: Victims of war's cruelest remnant are living reminder of progress, challenges yet to tackle 2:51 Boys home works to save the lives of troubled youths 1:01 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Feb. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:56 New pastor has outreach on his mind 4:09 Mayor Tomlinson calls out community leaders, says crime at lowest number in 33 years 1:08 As deadline looms, workers prep RiverMill Event Center for weekend events, including bridal show 2:31 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Feb. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:16 One major feature of downtown Columbus might be killing trees, researchers say 0:41 Fall Line Trace popular with users and criminals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

It's been 10 years since John Greenman first reported about Agent Orange's impact on Vietnamese citizens. Greenman recently returned to see what, if anything , has changed. Greenman says what struck him then, and still resonates today, is that Agent Orange is the cruelest remnant of the Vietnam War. This is a video excerpt from his full report. You can read it in the Sunday print edition of the Ledger-Enquirer or online at www.ledger-enquirer.com. John Greenman Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

It's been 10 years since John Greenman first reported about Agent Orange's impact on Vietnamese citizens. Greenman recently returned to see what, if anything , has changed. Greenman says what struck him then, and still resonates today, is that Agent Orange is the cruelest remnant of the Vietnam War. This is a video excerpt from his full report. You can read it in the Sunday print edition of the Ledger-Enquirer or online at www.ledger-enquirer.com. John Greenman Special to the Ledger-Enquirer